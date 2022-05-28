Courtney Vandersloot with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces
Courtney Vandersloot (Chicago Sky) with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 05/28/2022
It wasn’t in the script. Kevin Costner went on social media to pay tribute to his Field of Dreams co-star Ray Liotta, who died today at 67. The Oscar winner, who tried out for his Cal State Fullerton team and went on to star in several baseball-themed movies, recalled the scene when his Ray Kinsella pitches […]
The tournament took more than nine hours to play with groups averaging about 20 minutes on just the 18th green.
Cubs shortstop Andrelton Simmons filled in at pitcher during a lopsided loss to the Reds, and he served up a leisurely lob to the Reds' Kyle Farmer.
"Sit down, Chuck," TNT colleague Kenny Smith told Barkley when the feud appeared to take a serious turn.
Heat star Jimmy Butler propelled Miami to victory in Game 6 and gave the Celtics plenty of bulletin-board material heading into Game 7.
After his comfortable third-round victory at the French Open, world No 1 Novak Djokovic took time to express concern for Boris Becker – his former coach and mentor – and to reveal that he has been in touch with Becker’s son Noah to offer assistance.
Mark Cuban said he meant no disrespect to the fans at Chase Center.
With training camps a couple months away, it's time to take stock of a wild offseason of movement in the NFL. Who's ticking up and who's sliding down?
The Celtics had a trip to the NBA Finals on the line Friday night, but a combination of factors have them facing the reality of needing to win in Miami a third time. As Chris Forsberg writes, the easy path is not in this team's DNA.
Klay Thompson made NBA playoff history with his performance on Thursday night.
Miesha Tate's first cut down to the UFC women's flyweight division is right on track.
Perhaps sarcastically using a viral comment made by coach Steve Kerr last season, the NBA Finals-bound Draymond Green discussed the Warriors' championship pedigree.
Joel Embiid reacts to former Philadelphia 76ers star Jimmy Butler leading the Miami Heat to a Game 6 road win over the Boston Celtics.
Thielen gives the ultimate compliment
Here’s where Luka Doncic has to get better. [ Opinion ]
Readers of the L.A. Times are split on the Lakers' decision to hire Darvin Ham as first-time NBA head coach. Most agree Doc Rivers was a bad fit.
The 2022 Indianapolis 500 on Sunday features several storylines, including pole sitter Scott Dixon and Jimmie Johnson.
Housemates for this week’s 82nd Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores have something in common – a share of the 36-hole lead at 8-under.
Leclerc will look to claim a first victory at his home race on Sunday after a dramatic qualifying session
Everything you need to know about the 154th Belmont Stakes, which airs Saturday, June 11 on CNBC, NBC, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.