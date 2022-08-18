Courtney Vandersloot with a 3-pointer vs. New York Liberty
Courtney Vandersloot (Chicago Sky) with a 3-pointer vs. New York Liberty, 08/17/2022
Madison Taylor Baez made quite the impression on the second night of auditions for season 17 of America’s Got Talent when Simon Cowell discovered her singing in the audience. The way it works is that when the show takes a break, the audience warmer goes around and gives a variety of people the ...
Will Zalatoris condemned his former mentor's profanity-laced tweets directed at Dan Hicks and Brad Faxon.
Herbie's son Zak, lost his black stripe today! #GoBucks
Kyle Shanahan provided some clarity on what went into the decision to release veteran corner Darqueze Dennard with a straightforward answer.
Just Max Scherzer things!
LeBron James may be the best player in basketball history, but signing him to an extension pushes the Lakers further away from another championship.
A contract reviewed by The Wall Street Journal includes requirements to wear LIV gear at non-LIV tournaments, restraints on interviews and an agreement to help recruit other golfers to the Saudi-backed upstart.
Ten trades in 15 seasons and two must-haves for any move to a new city.
Cleveland’s Austin Hedges unloaded on the umpires after this pivotal call went against his team.
Former wide receiver Antonio Brown had some very strong opinions about Tom Brady leaving Buccaneers training camp due to personal reasons.
Boiling tensions between the Patriots and Panthers went from bad to worse on Wednesday.
Tell us how you really feel, fellas.
Will Zalatoris wants to try the shot that he didn't attempt Sunday afternoon at TPC Southwind.
A new documentary serves as a reminder of the ugly backlash Notre Dame star Manti Te’o faced after he was the victim of an infamous catfishing scam.
JJ Arcega-Whiteside is Seattle's problem now, and the former Eagles wide receiver is getting talked up by his new head coach in the weakest terms possible. By Adam Hermann
With rosters having to be cut to 53 men in a couple of weeks, trade speculation will ramp up. PFF has a few names connected to the Browns in this piece:
Notre Dame's 2023 recruiting class took a massive blow on Wednesday. Roughly 14 months after becoming Notre Dame's first commit in the class, five-star defensive end Keon Keeley has announced his decommitment. Keeley's decision to reopen his recruitment comes from his continued desire to visit other schools.
Check out the latest updates, speculation, rumors, chatter and reports surround the future of Pac-12 Conference.
The Portuguese has made clear his desire to leave the club amid a disastrous summer on and off the pitch
Patrick Reed is the worst.