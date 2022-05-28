Courtney Vandersloot with a 2-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces
Courtney Vandersloot (Chicago Sky) with a 2-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 05/28/2022
It wasn’t in the script. Kevin Costner went on social media to pay tribute to his Field of Dreams co-star Ray Liotta, who died today at 67. The Oscar winner, who tried out for his Cal State Fullerton team and went on to star in several baseball-themed movies, recalled the scene when his Ray Kinsella pitches […]
The tournament took more than nine hours to play with groups averaging about 20 minutes on just the 18th green.
Cubs shortstop Andrelton Simmons filled in at pitcher during a lopsided loss to the Reds, and he served up a leisurely lob to the Reds' Kyle Farmer.
"Sit down, Chuck," TNT colleague Kenny Smith told Barkley when the feud appeared to take a serious turn.
Heat star Jimmy Butler propelled Miami to victory in Game 6 and gave the Celtics plenty of bulletin-board material heading into Game 7.
After his comfortable third-round victory at the French Open, world No 1 Novak Djokovic took time to express concern for Boris Becker – his former coach and mentor – and to reveal that he has been in touch with Becker’s son Noah to offer assistance.
Sergio Cossio made a statement in the Lux Fight League 22 main event Thursday in Mexico.
Green made the remark on TNT's "Inside the NBA" postgame show Thursday night following the Warriors defeating the Dallas Mavericks in five games. "Draymond broke the code," Haslem told Yahoo Sports after the Heat's 111-103 victory. "You ain't ...
Mark Cuban said he meant no disrespect to the fans at Chase Center.
Just before the start of Crosstown, the Chicago White Sox designated left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel for assignment.
With training camps a couple months away, it's time to take stock of a wild offseason of movement in the NFL. Who's ticking up and who's sliding down?
Bucks' players are pumped for their now-former coach.
Perhaps sarcastically using a viral comment made by coach Steve Kerr last season, the NBA Finals-bound Draymond Green discussed the Warriors' championship pedigree.
Darvin Ham will be the Lakers' next head coach, with no experience as a head coach. It sounds crazy, but that strategy in a crazy franchise might work.
Joel Embiid reacts to former Philadelphia 76ers star Jimmy Butler leading the Miami Heat to a Game 6 road win over the Boston Celtics.
Thielen gives the ultimate compliment
Here’s where Luka Doncic has to get better. [ Opinion ]
Readers of the L.A. Times are split on the Lakers' decision to hire Darvin Ham as first-time NBA head coach. Most agree Doc Rivers was a bad fit.
The 2022 Indianapolis 500 on Sunday features several storylines, including pole sitter Scott Dixon and Jimmie Johnson.
Housemates for this week’s 82nd Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores have something in common – a share of the 36-hole lead at 8-under.