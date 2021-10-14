Courtney Vandersloot with a 2-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury

Associated Press

Stephen Curry is coming off a career season, and now he is ready to chase another championship with a cast that includes familiar faces and young newcomers. After becoming NBA scoring champion for the second time, Curry wants to ride the momentum his Golden State Warriors had gained down the stretch before the season ended abruptly in a play-in game against Memphis. “I know how we operate and we have a crop of amazingly talented, high-potential energetic young guys who have a lot to accomplish in this league and we hopefully can marry the two in terms of what we do on the floor every single night,” said Curry, who averaged 32.0 points.