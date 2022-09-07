Courtney Vandersloot with a 2-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun
Courtney Vandersloot (Chicago Sky) with a 2-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun, 09/06/2022
Courtney Vandersloot (Chicago Sky) with a 2-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun, 09/06/2022
Courtney Williams (Connecticut Sun) with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky, 09/06/2022
WBZ-TV's Courtney Cole reports.
In new footage shared on social media, Courtney Cox, 58, wears a black string bikini while taking a stab at driving a boat while vacationing on Italy's Amalfi Coast.
Lost pets make up more than half at local animal shelter
Hunter Brown dazzled in his major league debut, scattering three hits across six impressive innings as the Houston Astros beat Texas 1-0 on Monday night to hand the Rangers their ninth straight defeat. The Astros scored against hard-luck loser Martín Pérez (10-6) with the help of an error in the second. Brown (1-0), considered Houston’s top prospect, struck out five and walked one.
The hopes are high for Buccaneer receiver Julio Jones. But not so high that he landed in the starting lineup. The first officially unofficial regular-season depth chart is out for the Buccaneers. Jones is not among the team’s starters. The Bucs list three starting receivers: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and free-agent arrival Russell Gage. Elsewhere [more]
Nick Kyrgios' quest for a first grand slam title at the US Open ended with a five-set quarter-final defeat by Russia's Karen Khachanov.
The slugger turned down a huge contract extension from the Yankees and bet on his own abilities. It looks like he made the right decision
The 2022 NFL season is about to get underway, but there are still some notable free agents. Here are the top players left on the market.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 1 o the 2022 NFL season!
A look at the teams known to be in on Bronny James, how he would fit within the program and other high school recruits who could be joining him.
It appears that Trey Lance reportedly wasn't too pleased with the news of Jimmy Garoppolo's return in the immediate aftermath.
The story of the ninth day of action from Flushing Meadows.
Tom Brady discussed balancing family and football as well as why he decided to return for a 23rd NFL season on the "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray.
Said one pundit: “Matter of time before he is starting. It’s inevitable.”
Five things to know about Soldier Field and why the Bears want to move out to Arlington Heights.
Luke Donald was only appointed Europe’s Ryder Cup captain last month, but he has already received several calls from former Ryder Cup team-mates who have jumped ship to join the Saudi-funded rebel circuit and are desperate to know where they stand for next year’s match.
The tone was set for the DP World Tour’s flagship week at a tense AGM on Monday morning when the LIV rebels – including Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sergio García – questioned chief executive Keith Pelley.
Karen Khachanov has advanced to the first Grand Slam semifinal of his career by edging Nick Kyrgios 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-4 at the U.S. Open. Kyrgios could not quite follow up his victory over defending champion Daniil Medvedev. The match began Tuesday night and concluded after midnight on Wednesday at a rowdy Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The stars showed up at EuroBasket on Tuesday in a big way.