Courtney Vandersloot (16 points) Highlights vs. Liberty
Courtney Vandersloot drops 16 points to help the Sky defeat the Liberty on Saturday.
The Chicago Sky stared down elimination by the New York Liberty and replied with a resounding 100-62 victory in Game 2 of their first-round playoff matchup.
Many expected this first-round series to be the rematch of the 2018 WNBA Finals that we never got. The opening act delivered.
Kahleah Copper scored 20 points and Courtney Vandersloot added 16 to help Chicago to a record rout of New York 100-62, tying the first-round WNBA playoffs series on Saturday and forcing a decisive Game 3. The teams will play on Tuesday in New York with a trip to the WNBA semifinals at stake. Candace Parker added 12 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for the Sky, who broke their own WNBA record for largest margin of victory in the playoffs.
