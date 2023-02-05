Courtney Ramey: No. 5 Arizona ‘wanted to send a message’ in 32-point win vs. OSU

The Takeout

Everyone’ loves pizza, but not everyone thinks about the personal history of the person serving it to them. The Guardian reports that Edgardo Greco, 63, was recently apprehended in Saint-Etienne, France, where he had been working as a pizzaiolo and restaurant owner. Greco, it turns out, had long been suspected of involvement with a notoriously violent mafia organization called ’Ndrangheta, and had been previously convicted of the 1991 murder of two brothers. Pizza was just a way to keep a low pr