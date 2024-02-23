Courtney Morgan officially named Alabama football’s General Manager

Though he was on the same flight as Alabama athletic director and new football head coach Kalen DeBoer, Courtney Morgan has just now been officially announced as the program’s new general manager.

The official release from the university states that,

“Morgan will be tasked with managing the Crimson Tide’s roster while overseeing and directing the daily operations of both the personnel and recruiting departments. He will help organize the head coaches film evaluations and prospect communication while also organizing transfer portal evaluations. Morgan is also tasked with supervising internal brand management for Alabama football.”

Morgan is no stranger to how DeBoer likes to run a program, as he has been with him for a number of years, serving in the same role during the head coach’s time in Washington, Fresno State and San Jose State back in 2019.

DeBoer speaks very highly of Morgan,

“Courtney is such an important part of our program,” DeBoer said. “He has great relationships across the country and is an essential part of helping us recruit and evaluate talent both at the high school level and in the transfer portal. Courtney is an important pillar in what we are trying to accomplish at Alabama, and I am very excited to be able to bring him to Tuscaloosa.”

On his role within the Alabama program, Morgan is very serious about advancing the best interests of the Crimson Tide and adhering to DeBoer’s system.

“I love working for Coach DeBoer and I am looking forward to continuing the standard that Alabama football has set,” Morgan said. “Everyone on this staff has the same common goal, and we believe in Coach DeBoer’s process of what it takes to win. Trust and hard work are such an important part of success and I’m always ready to go to work and I completely trust Coach DeBoer approach to building a program.”

Expect to see Morgan involved heavily on the recruiting trails as staff member who will build connections and establish relationships with recruits and their families, as well as working with players on the roster.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire