Courtney Lawes’ tour de force made Leinster sweat and proved he is still England’s main man

Courtney Lawes may have retired from England duty, but he must have one eye on the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour - Getty Images/Brendan Moran

To muster a meaningful bid for victory at Croke Park, or even to make Leinster sweat, it always felt as though Northampton Saints would need a tour de force from Courtney Lawes. Fortunately for them, such performances have been fairly regular over the past two years or so.

That Saints defied a dire first quarter to come within three points of their hosts, eventually going down 20-17, was testament to a few factors. They are a resilient, well-coached team that trust their approach. Rather than panicking from 20-3 behind, Northampton stayed calm and steadily chipped away at Leinster.

Starters Juarno Augustus, Fraser Dingwall and Tommy Freeman settled in and asserted themselves. Replacements Elliot Millar Mills, Angus Scott-Young and Tom James added energy off the bench. And Lawes delivered another colossal display, single-handedly dragging the game’s momentum towards his team on numerous occasions.

For the first 32 minutes, Northampton looked terribly timid. Anxious handling errors and frantic decision-making crippled them. Following a penalty from Ross Byrne on the half-hour mark, Northampton chased Fin Smith’s restart too early. Saints were penalised from the ensuing scrum. That allowed Leinster, leading 15-0, to enter the opposition 22 and press for a score that would have surely killed off the contest.

Their powerful yet intricate phase-play caused Saints to creak before Lawes pounced, earning a breakdown penalty out of Mathieu Raynal and, at last, giving his side a foothold. Jackalling, among the most valuable skills in the modern game, is the latest asset that Lawes has bolted onto his inventory.

His remarkable career has been one of constant evolution. He arrived as a dynamic athlete who could jump in the line-out and tackle destructively before working on his footwork to become an effective ball-carrier and, finally, an elite breakdown scavenger.

Lawes has worked on his footwork to be become a good ball carrier - Getty Images/Brendan Moran

Lawes’ standing is such that you can chart those latter two by British and Irish Lions tours. In the second and third Tests of 2017, he cut incisive angles to puncture New Zealand’s defensive line.

Four years later, Lawes started all three games against the Springboks and his jackalling characterised a claustrophobic series. Andy Farrell was in the crowd on Saturday. He must have wondered how the 2025 Lions could accommodate Lawes, who intends to be available for the trip to Australia despite moving to Brive this summer. What else is there for the veteran to improve upon?

Flashes of class cropped up throughout Saturday afternoon. Lawes nabbed a second turnover early in the final quarter, in the wake of Byrne’s elementary miss from the tee. Moments previously, Northampton had scored through George Hendy. These three events in quick succession swelled Northampton’s belief and introduced jitters to Leinster’s game.

With seven minutes remaining, Lawes rose to gather a line-out and milked a penalty by dummying a pass from the top of his jump. Several Leinster forwards were foxed and crept offside. Lawes’ cerebral side can be underestimated, but he has long led strategy meetings and this was a cute play as the pressure was intensifying. Soon enough, Tom Seabrook was over in the corner.

Raynal’s general refereeing of the breakdown – in short, he allows a contest – means it is far better to ask for forgiveness than permission. This can spook English teams, because Premiership officials have a reputation for wanting quick, clean rucks. Lawes will have known about Raynal’s habits from the World Cup quarter-final against Fiji six months ago, in which he and Maro Itoje rolled up their sleeves for a ferocious breakdown battle.

Lawes rolled his sleeves up against Fiji for a ferocious breakdown battle - Getty Images/Michael Steele

On Saturday, in the last five minutes, Leinster attempted to run down the clock with a prolonged passage of phase-play around the Saints 22. Lawes was relentless, tracking the ball and burrowing into at least four or five rucks. He reached over prone bodies, hoping to accentuate attackers diving off their feet. Leinster looked rattled. They grew narrow and scruffy, and eventually coughed up possession.

Northampton countered and almost picked off a scrambling defence. A winning try would have sparked debate over Saints’ greatest-ever victories. Lawes surely ranks among the club’s best players ever. Steve Borthwick and Felix Jones, two more Croke Park spectators, would probably attest that he remains the most accomplished operator in England. Ben Earl has had a superb year, yet Lawes has been bubbling around the ‘world-class’ bracket since England’s tour to Australia in 2022. When it comes to the consistent excellence and influence, he is unmatched. The Leinster game unequivocally demonstrated that international retirement has not compromised his ability to mix it with adversaries like Caelan Doris.

Lawes is spoken about with genuine reverence

Last week, in an appearance on ‘For the Love of Rugby’, a podcast fronted by Dan Cole and Ben Youngs, Lawes discussed his development in a casual yet insightful tone. Cole described him as “a complete back-rower” who “does everything to a nine-out-10 standard”. Youngs added that Lawes now possesses four “points of difference” – his line-out jumping, his tackling, his carrying and his jackalling – while exuding the aura of a special leader. The co-hosts, fellow England centurions, both spoke with genuine reverence.

Interestingly, Eddie Jones was cited as the spur for Lawes to improve in the carrying stakes, the latter acknowledging that he had been “pretty one-dimensional for a few years”. A straightforward drill, with Lawes gathering passes on the run and stepping past a post, aided this progression. As for jackalling, Lawes explained that squatting and other lifting exercises have built confidence while making him strong enough to withstand clearers and ward off knee injuries.

“You learn that you can do [improve] anything, really, as long as you have the attributes to do it,” Lawes said, perhaps downplaying both his talent and what has been a hugely impressive process of reinvention.

The rest of the interview, spread over two episodes, touched upon various topics. It broached Lawes’ transition from lightweight lock to blindside flanker as well as contract negotiations and how players in their mid-30s manage their bodies. Lawes picked two colleagues for a fantasy back row, landing upon Samu Manoa and Ben Earl and admitting his excitement at that prospect. Intriguingly, there was a short section on Ollie Chessum. Lawes suggested that the Leicester Tiger, 12 years his junior, is a similar profile of athlete and may end up in the back row.

Lawes retired from internationals after his phenomenal World Cup, a tournament in which Borthwick placed significant stock in older craftsmen such as Cole and Joe Marler. Replacing Lawes is more difficult because of how many bases he covered for England. On ‘For the Love of Rugby’, Lawes himself reiterated the importance of fielding three polished line-out jumpers in a pack. Borthwick blooded Ethan Roots at the beginning of the Six Nations and then handed the No 6 jersey to Chessum, who started behind a lock partnership of Itoje and George Martin. The latter trio were integral to a rollicking win over Ireland.

Lawes retired from England duty after last year's World Cup - PA/David Davies

In the longer term, candidates such as Chandler Cunningham-South and Ted Hill will come into contention. For any of them to enjoy long Test careers, though, they will have to hone different areas as Lawes has done. Cunningham-South, for example, is a bopping carrier who is targeting line-out improvements.

Northampton will be itching to send off Lawes with a Premiership title. They will continue to improve as a side, especially as their backs mature. Sam Vesty, their head coach, gave an interview to TNT Sports during the error-strewn first half on Saturday. He seemed calm, simply stating that the squad would figure it out among themselves. The second period vindicated Vesty. And yet, Saints will also know that with Lawes, Lewis Ludlam and Alex Moon all due to depart, they are losing valuable personnel. This season is a big chance for silverware.

“Why stop here?” was the question Lawes asked himself as he added carrying and jackalling to his arsenal. “I want to push to be one of the best players in the world and leave a legacy behind.”

Whether or not he lands a trophy to end his time with Northampton, Lawes has certainly achieved that. There has been an element of fortune in how his body has held up, but he has earned that luck. Lawes will leave for Brive as an inspiration for any player – young and old – who wonder what is possible if they graft to improve their game.

