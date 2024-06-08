Courtney Lawes bids emotional farewell to Northampton after leading Saints to title triumph

Courtney Lawes bade farewell to English rugby with a Premiership title (Getty Images)

Courtney Lawes believes Northampton Saints are “going places” after signing off his 17-year career at the club with a Premiership title triumph at Twickenham.

The blindside flanker captained Phil Dowson’s side to glory, outlasting a battling Bath to secure their first top flight crown in a decade.

It was a fitting end for a fine servant for club and country, with Lawes set to move to Brive in France’s ProD2 this summer as he ends his career in English rugby.

Club captain Lewis Ludlam is also bound for France while veteran prop Alex Waller is calling time on his career, but Northampton are otherwise well set up for the future with a young core to build around.

And Lawes has no doubt that the club will flourish even after his departure.

“There are a lot of things I will never do again at the Saints, but I owe the club so much,” Lawes — conducting his post-match press conference topless and wearing ski goggles — said. “It won’t be the last time I contribute something to the club. I’m just really happy to have been able to deliver what the club deserves, really.

Courtney Lawes has spent 17 years at Northampton (Getty Images)

“There are not really any words to describe it. We’ve worked so hard this season, it’s been amazing for me to watch the growth of the team and this year especially. Seeing so many young players step up and take the bull by the horns, this team is going places. I look forward to supporting them and watching them along the way.”

Bath, down to 14 men for nearly an hour after Beno Obano’s early sending off, fought hard but ultimately ended four points short as Alex Mitchell’s late try sealed victory for Saints.

Northampton had been the most consistent side across the Premiership season but were short of their best on final day, with Lawes admitting that he felt somewhat fortunate that his side had come out on top.

“To be honest, I couldn’t believe we had actually won it because we tried so hard to lose it,” a relieved Lawes explained. “At the end of the game, I was actually pretty pissed off. Slowly it has kind of settled in. We did what we needed to. We got across the finish line, and that’s what rugby is. Sometimes it doesn’t look pretty, and it certainly didn’t today, but we won, and that’s what matters.”

Lawes concluded his international career after last year’s World Cup, but could yet have a farewell tour with the British & Irish Lions in Australia next summer.

Courtney Lawes’ qualities on and off the pitch have been hailed (Getty Images)

The 35-year-old said that he was not expecting a call from Andy Farrell having joined a second-tier French club, yet indicated he would jump at the chance if invited on tour.

Hailing his departing skipper’s qualities, director of rugby Dowson paid tribute to Lawes’ excellence on and off the pitch.

“Loads has been written about his playing ability: the way he’s evolved in the game, going second row to back row, [developing] his turnover ability and carrying the ball. He always had the ability to cut people in half and lineout ability.

“Courts has had the desire and mentality to get better, but more importantly this year is how much he’s added to the group. We’ve got a young group, there’s no hiding that.

“His presence and the confidence is really obvious through the group in games like today, games like. Courts has been there and done that on the biggest stages. Players look to him and that is something that is intangible. That has a huge impact on the players around the group. He has allowed them to grow.”