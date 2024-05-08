Courtney’s Community Hogs: Book Hogs Bud Walton Celebration

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – On this month’s Courtney’s Community Hogs, our Courtney Mims highlights how several Arkansas athletes spent time with over 250 students around the Fayetteville community for completing the Book Hogs Challenge.

Those students completed the task of reading 360 minutes or more in one month. After completing the challenge, they got selected to meet and hang out with Razorback athletes on Friday at Bud Walton Arena.

You can see the full segment in the video above next to the headline.

Courtney’s Community Hogs airs each month on KNWA and KARK on Tuesday nights at 10 p.m.

