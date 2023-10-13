Courtland Sutton's highlight-reel TD gets Broncos back in game

The Broncos hadn't done much tonight, but they have done enough to remain in the game late in the fourth quarter.

Courtland Sutton made a highlight-reel catch on an 11-yard pass from Russell Wilson with 6:07 remaining. Javonte Williams' run on the two-point conversion has the Broncos within 16-8.

The Broncos benefited from a roughing the passer call on Mike Edwards on third-and-five from the Chiefs 22 the play before the touchdown.

Denver now has 196 yards, and Wilson is 12-of-20 for 94 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.