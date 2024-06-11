Courtland Sutton shows up for Broncos' mandatory minicamp

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton said he would attend the team's mandatory minicamp, and he has kept his word.

Sutton showed up for work today, according to James Palmer.

Although he wants a new contract and has skipped all of the Broncos' voluntary offseason work, he said he still loves playing for the Broncos and is hoping to get a deal done to remain in Denver beyond this season.

Sutton started 14 games last season, catching 59 passes for 772 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns.