Courtland Sutton set to play on Saturday

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton‘s long break from game action is set to come to an end.

Sutton tore his ACL in Denver’s first game of the 2020 season and he has not played in either of the team’s first two preseason games, but Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said that the plan is for him to get some snaps against the Rams this weekend. Assuming all goes well, that will put Sutton on track to play against the Giants in Week One.

Sutton had 72 catches for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns in 2019. That kind of production will be welcomed by quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and the rest of the offense.

While Sutton is set to play, tight end Noah Fant will not. Fant is dealing with a leg injury that will keep him out this week, but the Broncos expect him to be ready to go for the regular season.

