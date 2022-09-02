Courtland Sutton: Russell Wilson deal is going to be huge for our franchise

Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton has been in the league since 2018 and has become an effective receiver.

But one element that has impacted his career is inconsistent quarterback play.

That should no longer be the case with Russell Wilson in tow, especially now that the signal-caller has signed a massive contract extension through the 2028 season.

“It’s going to be huge for our franchise,” Sutton said on Thursday, via Ellie Kinney of the team’s website. “Him being here has brought excitement and has brought a new level of expectations and hope to our team and to this organization. To be able to have him around for years to come, somebody of his caliber, is exciting.”

Sutton added he likes the way Wilson’s work ethic elevates those around him on the team. And that’s one more reason the contract was earned.

“It’s not given, none of that money was given to him,” Sutton said. “It’s all things that he’s earned by the way that he carries himself, by the way that he works. He demands excellence out of himself and everybody around him.”

