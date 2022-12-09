The Broncos already have a tough time scoring.

Their offense might be in even more trouble without its leading receiver against the Chiefs.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters in his Friday press conference that Courtland Sutton has been ruled out for Week 14. Sutton suffered a hamstring injury in last week’s loss to the Ravens.

The receiver leads Denver with 52 catches and 688 yards in 12 games.

Linebacker Dakota Allen (hamstring) and fullback/tight end Andrew Beck (hamstring) have also been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

But, defensive lineman D.J. Jones (shoulder), linebacker Justin Strnad (knee), and OL Dalton Risner (shoulder/back) are questionable.

With Sutton out, the Broncos will likely need all hands on deck to score enough points to beat the Chiefs. But especially in a division game, anything is possible.

Courtland Sutton ruled out for Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk