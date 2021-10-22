Courtland Sutton’s one-handed catch was Broncos’ highlight of the first quarter

The first quarter (plus) of the Denver Broncos’ “Thursday Night Football” showdown with the Cleveland Browns was forgettable — with the exception of one play.

Late in the first quarter, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater connected with wide receiver Courtland Sutton on a 31-yard pass. Sutton hauled it in with one hand, easily marking Denver’s best play of the game thus far.

Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter page.

The Broncos didn’t get any points after the 31-yard gain as Bridgewater threw an interception three plays later.

At the time of this writing, Cleveland is leading Denver 10-0.

