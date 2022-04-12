Courtland Sutton: The juice is just different with Russell Wilson

The Broncos have started their offseason program and that’s giving their players a chance to feel what life is like with quarterback Russell Wilson as a teammate.

Wilson’s arrival in a March trade with the Seahawks shook up the outlook for the Broncos in new head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s first season on the job. The team has been searching for a high-level quarterback since Peyton Manning retired and landing Wilson ratchets up the expectations in Denver.

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton said at a Tuesday press conference that it has already become clear that “we have to operate at a different standard” now that Wilson is in town.

“You all can feel it, we all can feel it,” Sutton said. “The juice is just different. . . . Knowing that we have a guy that has been at the top of that mountain before, has won a Super Bowl before, does know what it’s like to be at the highest level and lead his team to the Super Bowl.”

Sutton returned from a torn ACL to catch 58 passes for 776 yards and two touchdowns last season. An offseason free of rehab and an upgrade at quarterback bode well for his chances of reaching the raised bar in Denver.

