Courtland Sutton: However I can catch the ball, I've got to catch it

The Broncos got their sixth win in their last seven games against the Chargers on Sunday and one of the staples of their season-changing run has been highlight reel catches by wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

Sutton's latest entry came in the third quarter when he improvised on the fly to get himself into the end zone while Russell Wilson evaded the Chargers pass rush. Wilson launched the ball toward Sutton and Sutton made a one-handed catch while he was being interfered with by Chargers cornerback Michael Davis.

The catch joins previous touchdowns against the Chiefs, Bills, Vikings, and Texans as moments that showed off Sutton's ability to come up with unbelievable plays.

"For me, honestly, it's just however I can catch it, I've got to catch it," Sutton said, via the team's website. "In that situation, I felt him where I was, and once he got into the spot where he had to panic a little bit. I was like, 'I've got to put a hand on it.' If I can put a hand on it, then who knows what can happen after that. And I was able to come down with it."

Sutton's name came up in trade rumors during the offseason and early this season, but the Broncos never made a move and passing on that is paying off on a weekly basis.