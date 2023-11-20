Courtland Sutton: I had to go and make a play on game-winning TD

The Broncos spent most of Sunday night settling for field goals after getting close to scoring a touchdown, but that wouldn't suffice late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night.

Vikings kicker Greg Joseph's field goal with just over three minutes left to play put his team up 20-15 and it meant that the Broncos needed a touchdown if they were going to pull out a win at home. For the fifth time in the game, quarterback Russell Wilson piloted the team inside the Vikings' 20-yard-line.

One of the biggest plays on the drive was a fourth-down catch by wide receiver Courtland Sutton and Wilson looked Sutton's way again on a first down from the Vikings' 15-yard-line. Wilson put the ball in the left corner of the end zone and Sutton went up to get it with defenders around him.

"Once I saw it coming, I knew I was like, 'I can't wait for this to come down,'" Sutton said, via the team's website. "I knew there were defenders around us, so I had to go and make a play. It was up in the air and you never know, you can run your route and you never know where the ball will go because we have great weapons on offense and you never know where the ball is going to go, who it is going to find. I looked up and saw the ball finding me. It was nice."

The catch made the Broncos 21-20 winners and it extended their winning streak to four games with a home game against the Browns on tap for Week 12. If they can keep the streak alive, they will be in the thick of the playoff chase as the calendar flips to December and Sutton is a big reason why the team has been able to turn its season around.