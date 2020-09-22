The Broncos racked up a number of injuries during last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers and they moved a couple of ailing players off the active roster on Tuesday.

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton and defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones have been placed on injured reserve. There were no corresponding moves announced, although the Broncos are expected to sign quarterback Blake Bortles later this week pending COVID-19 testing.

Sutton is going to miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL. It’s a disappointing development for the 2018 second-round pick as he was coming off of a strong 2019 season that ended with him as the No. 1 wideout in Denver.

Jones also hurt his knee, but he is expected to be able to return at some point this season. The 2019 third-rounder had four tackles and two quarterback hits in the first two weeks.

Quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker and cornerback Davontae Harris were also hurt in Pittsburgh. All remain on the 53-man roster for the time being.

Courtland Sutton, Dre’Mont Jones on IR in Denver originally appeared on Pro Football Talk