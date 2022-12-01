Court records: Michigan football star Mazi Smith facing felony weapon charge

Michigan football star defensive lineman Mazi Smith is facing a felony weapons charge stemming from an Oct. 7, 2022 incident, Washtenaw County court records show.

The charges were filed on Wednesday, records show, and stem from some incident in Ann Arbor. Details of the incident or why it took nearly two months to file charges were not immediately available.

Smith played in Saturday's game against Ohio State, which the U-M won to advance to the Big Ten championship game Saturday in Indianapolis. He is a senior from Grand Rapids.

A message to U-M's football program seeking comment was not immediately returned.

This is a developing story. Come back to freep.com for more details.

