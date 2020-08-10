Court documents allege Derrius Guice strangled his girlfriend until she was unconscious

Running back Derrius Guice currently isn’t employed by an NFL team. If the charges against him are proven, Guice may not be employed by any NFL teams for a while.

According to Justin Jouvenal of the Washington Post, the charging documents in the criminal case against Guice allege that Guice strangled his girlfriend until she was unconscious at his home in March. The woman, identified only by initials, alleges that Guice pushed her and pulled her hair during the altercation.

She alleges separate incidents in February and April, but none as severe as the alleged strangulation.

Guice’s initial court hearing is set for August 28. He was booked on Friday and eventually released on $10,000 bond.

Washington released the 2018 second-round pick on Friday. His lawyer, Peter Greenspun, has issued a statement accusing the team of releasing Guice without speaking to him about the accusations.

Given the severity of the claims against Guice, he’d likely be placed on the Commissioner Exempt list, if signed before the criminal case is resolved. This likely ensures that he won’t be signed until he criminal charges are resolved, and until he serves a suspension, if any, imposed by the league.

