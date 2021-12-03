Court date set for teen charged in Carlisle basketball incident
An Iowa boys high school basketball player was arrested and charged after throwing punches in the postgame handshake line.
PHOENIX (AP) Cam Johnson and Cameron Payne both scored 19 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to their franchise-record 18th win in a row, beating the Detroit Pistons 114-103 on Thursday night. Johnson and Payne sparked a stellar effort from the Suns bench, which finished with 48 points. Deandre Ayton had 17 points and 12 rebounds as Phoenix improved to 19-3 for the season.
The Suns had seven players reach double figures in Thursday's home win over Detroit in setting a franchise record for consecutive wins at 18 in a row.
James and Jennifer Crumbley were found and arrested early Saturday in a Detroit building with a riveting past.
A Carlisle player is seen punching a Nevada player twice during postgame handshakes in a 9-second video.
The limited-field, star-studded event returns to Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.
Postgame altercations in two separate Iowa boys high school basketball games have led to discussion on whether postgame handshakes should continue.
When it comes to 39-year-old Arthur Miller, his history of violence has once again landed him on the radar of federal authorities.
NASCAR announced the indefinite suspensions of three national series team members Friday. Johnny Roten, crew chief No. 13 Motorsports Business Management Toyota in the NASCAR Cup Series, has been suspended under NASCAR’s substance abuse policy and the NASCAR member code of conduct for violations of sections 4.1; 4.1.10.4; 4.3; 4.4 and 4.4.e of the NASCAR […]
The Portland Trail Blazers fired president of basketball operations Neil Olshey after an investigation into allegations that he created a toxic workplace, the organization announced Friday.
The 49ers made some roster moves on the eve of their Week 13 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Reynolds, a Republican, has urged Iowa adults to get vaccinated against COVID-19 but has fiercely resisted imposing vaccine mandates.
Basketball games involving Pekin, East Peoria, Metamora and Dunlap were postponed due to COVID-19 protocol.
Anna Dua gives her great, good and bad options in goal heading into week nine of the NHL season. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)
2021 College Football News bowl projections, predictions and possible matchups for the College Football Playoff with a new bowl added late.
The Florida Panthers were undeterred — again. Sam Reinhart and Anton Lundell scored in a shootout, and the Panthers continued their string of comebacks by rallying to beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 on Saturday. “I’m extremely lucky to have a group like this," Panthers interim coach Andrew Brunette said.
The parents of a 15-year-old Michigan school shooting suspect were charged with involuntary manslaughter by a Michigan prosecutor on Friday.Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald announced on Friday that 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were facing four counts each of involuntary manslaughter. It was not immediately clear if either had an attorney."I have tremendous compassion and empathy for parents who have...
VIDEO: High School Basketball Highlights: Dec. 3