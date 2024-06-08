‘Of course’: United man confirms he wants ‘top class’ Ten Hag to keep his job while on int’l duty

Just as he did immediately after winning the FA Cup last month, Jonny Evans has reaffirmed his full faith in Erik ten Hag.

Currently, Manchester United supporters and players are none the wiser as to who’ll be taking to the dugout next season, which is only becoming more frustrating with each day of the tedious wait that passes.

Even Ten Hag has been left completely in the dark about his future, with a report on Friday from the Independent claiming that the manager could well leave by mutual consent if he continues to receive little to no clarity on his tenure in the coming days.

After the Red Devils were crowned FA Cup champions at Wembley on May 25, the media took their chances post-match and asked members of the squad what they knew or how they felt about the prospect of their coach being sacked. As you’d expect, the likes of Bruno Fernandes were wise enough to keep tight-lipped on the matter, as any misinterpreted comment would likely be blown out of context.

Evans was vocal in his backing, though, and rallied behind the Dutchman, saying: “I’ve only got really got good things to say about him, and I hope he stays.”

Evans doubles down on Ten Hag backing

Now on international duty with his native Northern Ireland, the centre-half has again reiterated his support for Ten Hag when speaking to the Belfast Telegraph.

“Yeah, of course [I stand by what I said]. I think he is a top-class manager,” Evans began.

“The thing that keeps me going is learning about the game, and I learnt an awful lot last season with different styles of playing the game, and I learnt a lot of things from the manager Ten Hag, so that was quite an eye opener for me. I feel like he has got some great ideas about the game of football.”

When further pressed on a moment during the trophy lift, in which he directly handed the cup to his manager so he could celebrate in front of the fans, the veteran added: “I passed the trophy down to the manager because they were trying to get us off [the presentation area] to go and celebrate on the pitch.

“I passed it to the guy beside me, and I saw the manager further on, and I didn’t want him to miss out on that moment. I felt like it was a big moment for him. I’m glad he got to lift it like that.

“The manager was great for me, brought me back in and showed a lot of faith in me, so it was nice I suppose [that] he was able to have that moment.”

