'Of course we need to think that we can win this' - Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino said Chelsea need to view the Carabao Cup as "an important competition" after Wednesday's win over Blackburn Rovers.

The Blues will play Newcastle in the quarter-finals and Pochettino wants his players to try and go all the way in the competition.

He said: "We need to think that this is an important competition for us because we are not in Europe and that should be an opportunity for us, like in the Premier League and in January when we start the FA Cup.

"Of course we need to think that we can win this competition."

Chelsea were boosted by the return of Reece James, who started a match for just the second time this season.

The captain played 61 minutes against Rovers before he was replaced by Malo Gusto, with Pochettino saying he must be "careful" with how he manages his return from injury.

"The plan was to check at half-time how [James] was feeling," he said. "After 15 minutes he started to feel tired and we were checking. We need to be careful how we manage him.

"We decide to make the change because I think it is important now with his progression, and being careful about not going back. Sometimes [you] play 90 minutes and maybe take some risks, but we need to avoid this.

"It's true that we cannot 100% avoid risk, but the plan is to go little by little."