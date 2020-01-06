Rusell Wilson. Man. Eagles fans can't stand that guy.

But Philadelphia fans have nothing against Wilson as a person, except for maybe the fact that he's too nice and polite and clean-cut and gosh isn't he good at football?

Wilson was impressive again in victory over the Eagles on Sunday at the Linc. There were multiple plays, mostly with his feet, where Birds fans were left saying out loud, between gritted teeth, "Man, that guy is good."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And then Russell showed some class in victory -- unlike some of his teammates.

In his postgame handshake with Eagles coach Doug Pederson, Wilson seemed concerned with how Carson Wentz was doing after leaving the game after a seemingly dirty hit from Jadaveon Clowney.

"Coach, it's an honor, man. Carson okay?" Wilson asks.

"Yeah, I think so. He'll be fine," Pederson said.

Russ and the Seahawks will look to keep their season alive on Sunday night in Green Bay. If it weren't for some Clowney, Seattle could be a team to pull for.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Story continues

Of course Russell Wilson asked Doug Pederson about Carson Wentz's health at postgame handshake originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia