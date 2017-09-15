Of course: Marshawn Lynch fined in his first game back

Marshawn Lynch, the man who famously said “I’m just here so I won’t get fined,” got fined in his first game out of retirement.

It really wouldn’t have been a Lynch return to the NFL without some kind of fine. Lynch gave a double one-finger salute to the Tennessee Titans during last week’s game. The fine is $12,000, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Aren’t you glad Lynch is back?

Lynch is no stranger to being fined, for grabbing his crotch or not talking to the media or whatever else. He’s always entertaining, even if it sometimes costs him.

Lynch had a solid Oakland Raiders debut, gaining 76 yards on 18 carries. As he gets back into the rhythm of game action, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him get even more carries. And more fines. Of course, more fines.

