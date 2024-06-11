Of Course – Dutch Journalist Admits Club Like Sam Lammers But Warns On Cost

Of Course – Dutch Journalist Admits Club Like Sam Lammers But Warns On Cost

Dutch journalist Leon ten Voorde has claimed that FC Twente are seriously considering signing Rangers striker Sam Lammers, but conceded that he could be too expensive for the Dutch side.

Lammers disappointed at Rangers when he joined the club last summer but has rekindled his career on loan at FC Utrecht in the latter half of last season.

He has been a raging success at Utrecht and the club are interested in getting their hands on him on a permanent deal.

Several other clubs in the Netherlands are also interested in him including FC Twente who are in the market for a striker.

Ten Voorde admitted that Twente are considering the option of signing Lammers but feels he could be even more expensive than Burnley’s Wout Weghorst.

He conceded that Utrecht could financially outgun Twente in the race to sign the Rangers striker this summer.

“Of course, this is being discussed at FC Twente”, Ten Voorde said on Voetbalpraat (via Utrechtfans).

“He is also a very interesting player. However, he does cost a lot of money.

“I think that he could be more expensive than Wout Weghorst, also in salary.

“FC Twente cannot afford that.

“FC Utrecht pay, at the top, still more to players than FC Twente.”

Rangers are seriously anticipating the prospect of turning a profit from the sale of Lammers this summer.