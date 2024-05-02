Cournyer's big inning helps Vikings run-rule T-Wolves

May 1—Box Score

At Mossyrock

VIKINGS 11, TIMBERWOLVES 1 (5 inn.)

MWP 000 01 — 1

Mossyrock 119 0X — 11

MWP Pitching — Elkins 4 IP, 9 H, 11 R (8 ER), 7 BB, 2 K Highlights — Elkins 1-1, BB; Brazil 1-1, RBI, BB

MOS Pitching — Cournyer 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K; Rashoff 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 2 K Highlights — Cournyer 2-3, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R; B. Schwartz 2-2, RBI, BB, R; Barrows, 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, R; Gerard 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI, R

After striking out in her first at-bat, Mossyrock's Erin Cournyer wanted to bounce back her next time up.

She did so in a big way, hitting a home run to lead off the third before hitting another later in the inning to lead Mossyrock to an 11-1 win over Morton-White Pass.

Cournyer finished with three runs batted in, and she also allowed just one hit and walked three in three shutout innings in the circle.

The Vikings (7-5, 1-0 CVL), like Cournyer, had most of their success at the plate in the third, where they scored nine runs to turn a two-run lead into an 11-run advantage.

Brooke Schwartz went 2 for 2 and drove in a run, while Adyson Barrows and Hadleigh Gerard each went 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI.

Maci Rashoff pitched the final two innings, allowing two hits and an unearned run while walking and striking out two.

Mossyrock will head to Naselle on Thursday, and the winner of that matchup will win the Columbia Valley league title. Morton-White Pass (2-12, 1-6 C2BL) will head to Onalaska for a doubleheader on Thursday.