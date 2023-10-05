Courier & Press staff predictions for Week 8 of high school football in SW Indiana

EVANSVILLE — Only two weeks separate us from the start of the football state tournament.

Much of the regular season intrigue could be wrapped up on Friday night. Reitz would clinch at least a share of the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference and City titles with a win. Important games do remain in the Pocket Athletic Conference, especially in the Small School Division.

Now, onto our predictions for the top matchups in Week 8. Here's a look at our season standings, with last week in parenthesis:

Treasure Washington 35-7 (6-0)

Kyle Sokeland 33-9 (5-1)

Anthony Kristensen 30-12 (6-0)

Mater Dei (1-6) at Harrison (1-6)

Kyle Sokeland: The North game aside, I think Mater Dei has been inching closer to breaking this slide. Harrison did look better last week, though. I'm still taking the Wildcats. Mater Dei 24, Harrison 17.

Treasure Washington: The Wildcats have their longest losing streak in 15 years. I have a good feeling it ends against Harrison. Something has to give, right? Mater Dei 24, Harrison 14.

Anthony Kristensen: This should be an interesting game because of the skill players both teams have. Both have guys who can make big plays, even if their records don't seem to indicate as much. I'm leaning toward the Wildcats. Mater Dei 20, Harrison 14.

North (5-2) at Jasper (4-3)

KS: Possibly a toss-up depending on which version of each team plays. I think the Huskies are playing solid on defense to take the edge. North 28, Jasper 18.

TW: Something special is going on with the Huskies this season. They have played excellent football outside of losing to the top two teams in the SIAC. While facing Jasper at its place will be challenging, I still like North's chances of winning. North 27, Jasper 23.

AK: North's defense is strong enough to see it over the line, but Jasper's run game should make this one interesting. I think the Huskies' defense is just strong enough to see them over the line. North 21, Jasper 17.

Vincennes Lincoln (5-2) at Memorial (6-1)

KS: This is another tough call because of key injuries. Memorial probably gets the nod based on its defense – Reitz was that good last week, so don't read much into the score yet – but the offense needs a boost. Memorial 24, Vincennes Lincoln 14.

TW: Can you imagine the quarterback battle between Xander Hunt and Matthew Fisher? Their replacements have done a fine job and can lead their offenses well. But as Kyle mentioned, Memorial's defense is still good. Memorial 20, Vincennes Lincoln 13.

AK: Both these teams come in with injuries to key players that will make it interesting to follow. I'm leaning toward the Tigers because of Liam Bryant's showing at quarterback in the fourth quarter last week. Memorial 17, Vincennes Lincoln 13.

Southridge (5-2) at North Posey (6-1)

KS: Probably the game of the week with the division title at state. This is another tough game, too. I like the explosiveness from the Vikings, but it's best not to underestimate this Raider group. I think it will be a tight game. North Posey 24, Southridge 21.

TW: While North Posey's offensive line has constantly earned high praise, they need to step up even more going against Southridge's defense. I feel the Raiders have the advantage with Blake Taylor (50 tackles, four TFLs) and Yamil Arroyo (43 tackles, 10 TFLs) leading the unit. Southridge 30, North Posey 24.

AK: This game, in theory, should decide the PAC Small School Division. That's been the case for the past few years. This should be a high-scoring matchup. I think I like the Raiders in that kind of game. Southridge 37, North Posey 30.

Gibson Southern (5-2) at Mount Vernon (4-3)

KS: The Titans are again the top team in the PAC until proven otherwise. Would need a big game from Nicot Burnett if you're Mount Vernon. Gibson Southern 31, Mount Vernon 17.

TW: Tanner Boyd is improving at quarterback and has taken better care of the football. Those are good things for Gibson Southern as the postseason nears. And yes, Titans fans, I know it's always not the best idea to bet against Nick Hart. Gibson Southern 34, Mount Vernon 24.

AK: It seems to me that the Titans are starting to hit their stride in recent weeks. A good win over Heritage Hills was impressive and they are still yet to lose to an in-state opponent this season. I'm rolling with them to keep that going. Gibson Southern 35, Mount Vernon 17.

Washington (2-5) at Boonville (4-3)

KS: The Pioneers are quietly putting together a solid season. Much of that is the emergence of a running game plus a defense allowing only 11 points per game the past month. Boonville 27, Washington 17.

TW: I'm picking Boonville, but I've been impressed with Washington this season. Its main pieces on offense will be back next year as the receiving core is mostly comprised of sophomores. One of them, Cordell Turner, is averaging almost 36 yards per reception. Boonville 24, Washington 14.

AK: This should be a fun one to watch because both teams can cause the other some problems on offense. There are some question marks in some areas with both sides but that overall makes this an intriguing game. I'm going with the Pioneers to take this one. Boonville 21, Washington 10.

