Courier & Press high school girls basketball midseason power rankings

Crazy to think the high school girls basketball regular season is halfway complete.

That's the case by this weekend with still plenty to unpack before the sectional draw commences. But this week marks a viable point on the calendar to take note. Who are the top teams? Who else has impressed?

I'll be honest. These power rankings were tougher than normal to slot. The criteria: eye test, overall results, recent head-to-head matchups. It's a list that would change with the benefit of several good matchups this week. A look at the Courier & Press girls basketball midseason rankings.

IHSAA girls basketball: What we learned from the North Basketball Showcase

1. North Knox (10-1)

The Warriors have looked like a true title contender. Their defense is statistically one of the best in the state. The roster remains balanced with sophomore Lexi Primus taking a notable step in her game. Most importantly for these rankings, North Knox doesn't have a bad result. The overtime win over rival South Knox is impressive but more so was the one-point loss at defending 4A state champ Bedford North Lawrence.

2. Washington (9-3)

The is already starting to get tricky. The Hatchets have impressed the past month with nine wins in 10 games with a young roster growing up quickly. In addition to recent play, one result stands out: a 55-51 overtime win over Memorial on Nov. 28. Also shoutout to coach Gretchen Miles on becoming the program's all-time wins leader with No. 240 on Thursday.

Memorial’s Laurel Kain (20) reaches for the rebound as the Memorial Tigers play the Gibson Southern Titans in Evansville, Ind., Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

3. Memorial (7-1)

It appeared the Tigers were going through the motions until the loss to Washington. The response was impressive with wins against South Spencer and sectional rival Gibson Southern. Memorial should get better with Sophie Johnson close to 100 percent following ACL surgery, plus freshman Rylee Canaan gaining confidence. The latter had 20 points in the Gibson Southern victory.

4. Gibson Southern (6-3)

The Titans are potentially the best team in the area but fall after recent losses. The game against Lawrence North showed their potential but can't also put them above Memorial following Tuesday. Gabby Spink (22.1 points, 5.3 assists) and Chloey Graham (16.8 points) are playing as a top backcourt duo. Give them a third option and watch the Titans go.

Gibson Southern’s Gabby Spink (15) takes a three-point shot as the Gibson Southern Titans play the Memorial Tigers in Evansville, Ind., Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

5. Castle (6-4)

The Knights are a difficult case to crack. Their unevenness led to a three losses in a four-game stretch, albeit against quality teams, plus a puzzling close win at Boonville. They also have victories over Gibson Southern (over a month ago), Central and North. Castle can shoot the ball as well as anyone. Its gets the edge based on how high their ceiling has been.

6. Reitz (7-0)

We'll truly see where these next teams fare on Wednesday. For now, the Panthers get the benefit with zero losses even if the schedule starts to get tougher. The pros for Reitz are tough defense plus the combo of Norah Miller (18.3 points, 6.9 steals) and Bailey Hape (14.6 points). I would like to see the Panthers shoot the ball more consistently.

7. Central (9-2)

The Bears have passed the eye test with no bad results and six wins in last seven games. One thing is certain: Maddy Shirley has been one of the top players arguably in Southern Indiana. The sophomore is averaging over 20 points and 10 rebounds near the midway point.

Central's Madalynn Shirley (32) shoots over Castle’s Aleyna Quinn (42) as the Central Bears play the Castle Knights during the first round of the 2023 IHSAA Class 4A Girls Basketball Sectional at Harrison High School in Evansville, Ind., Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

8. South Knox (8-1)

The Spartans have a handful of solid wins including Washington (way back on Nov. 7) and showed well in the loss to North Knox. Ella Bobe has been one of the top players outside Evansville. This week and the upcoming Niehaus Lumber Classic will truly show where the teams stands.

9. Princeton (9-1)

Don't let the ranking fool you. Count me as a fan of this team, especially following its effort in a double overtime win against Decatur Central. Princeton doesn't wow on paper but will be a tough out with four players near or in double figures. The Tigers fall on the list with only one victory against a winning team but chances are coming.

10. Southridge (8-3)

Another team that likely doesn't wow but gets results. The Raiders only allow 31.5 points per game to balance a methodical offensive approach. Junior guard Avah Montgomery is one of the top perimeter players in the area though. Senior forward Maddux Marshall has also been a pleasant surprise.

Honorable Mention: Heritage Hills (6-2), Tecumseh (7-2), North (4-3)

Follow Courier & Press sports reporter Kyle Sokeland on X (formerly Twitter) @kylesokeland.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: IHSAA girls basketball Evansville midseason power rankings