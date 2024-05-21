Courdurier Wins Bielsko-Biala on Prototype Lapierre Carbon Spicy CF Enduro Bike

(Photo/Cory Benson)

Self-described “Tiny Enduro MTB rider” Isabeau Courdurier won this weekend’s Bielsko-Biała UCI MTB World Series race on an unlabeled carbon prototype Lapierre Spicy enduro bike. The French company’s all-new stealthy black carbon enduro bike completely reshapes the old Spicy’s proven layout, topped off with the latest prototype RockShox Flight Attendant Enduro suspension…

Lapierre Spicy CF prototype carbon enduro mountain bike

Lapierre Spicy CF prototype carbon enduro mountain bike of Isabeau Courdurier in Bielsko-Biala, racing

It’s been a few years since we last saw any Lapierre enduro news. And in fact, a Pro Bike Check that we did with Isabeau Courdurier in Zermat 3.5 years ago was our last up close look at the Spicy.

Lapierre Spicy CF prototype carbon enduro mountain bike of Isabeau Courdurier in Bielsko-Biala, team photo post-race

Well, Courdurier has an all-new prototype carbon enduro bike, and she’s just raced it to a win at the new Polish stop on the pro enduro circuit.

What do we know?

Lapierre Spicy CF prototype carbon enduro mountain bike of Isabeau Courdurier in Bielsko-Biala, frame detail

We suspect that this unlabeled black prototype bike will be the 2024 Lapierre Spicy CF full-carbon enduro mountain bike.

It shares a Horst-link 4-bar suspension design similar to the current Spicy, but the actual shock layout and upper link are completely reshaped. This new bike keeps the lower shock mount on top of the chainstays – where there’s a flip-chip that would change BB height and the bikes angles. And the shock still pierces the seattube.

But now the main rocker link pivot moves forward from the seattube onto a spar off the downtube. That also shifts the upper shock mount forward and down, and the seatstay pivot forward, bringing the angle of the shock closer to horizontal when uncompressed. And even more horizontal when weighted by the rider. All resulting in a bit lower positioning of weight in the new prototype design.

What do we expect?

Lapierre isn’t too shy about letting the bike be seen. But there are still no logos, no labels, and no official details. So we’ll have to just guess it’s about the same 170mm front & rear travel as its predecessor.

Comparing Courdurier’s previous generation and this new prototype, we can see that her bike is still set up as a mullet. The prior bike could also swap to a 29″ rear wheel with a chainstay flip-chip, and we suspect that will remain.

Lapierre Spicy CF prototype carbon enduro mountain bike of Isabeau Courdurier in Bielsko-Biala, non-driveside detail

The new bike also does look to be a bit slacker, although not by a lot. And it has more standover clearance, a welcome update for the 153cm tall Courdurier who rides a small frame.

Prototype RockShox Flight Attendant Enduro suspension?

Lapierre Spicy CF prototype carbon enduro mountain bike of Isabeau Courdurier in Bielsko-Biala, suspension up close

Courdurier’s carbon prototype Lapierre Spicy bike was also sporting some prototype RockShox Flight Attendant Enduro coil suspension out back. (In addition to a Zeb Ultimate Flight Attendant fork.)

It doesn’t have the exact same Vivid Ultimate label that we also spotted on the Flight Attendant-equipped coil spring we spotted on a YT. But it also does not have a standard Super Deluxe Coil decal.

In fact, it looks like there might be some black tape obscuring part of the label. There’s actually a second RockShox sticker wrapped over the shock’s original decal, too.

So, this could be the all-new RockShox Vivid Coil Ultimate Flight Attendant shock? Or maybe something else is hidden inside?

Lapierre Spicy prototype anticipated launch?

Lapierre Spicy CF prototype carbon enduro mountain bike of Isabeau Courdurier in Bielsko-Biala, racing

In any case, the new prototype Lapierre Spicy carbon enduro bike has already been race-proven. And the frame looks polished enough that we expect Lapierre will probably release it this summer as a MY25 bike.

Plus, the inclusion of gravity-focused RockShox automated electronic suspension control suggests that when RockShox’s Flight Attendant Enduro launches, Lapierre will likely be on the short-list of OEM bike makers to offer it.

