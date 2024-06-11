A couple Eagles top NFLPA player sales list for 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles were as popular as ever in 2023, with Jalen Hurts and Jason Kelce taking the top two spots on the NFLPA’s year-end top 50 player sales list.

This list ranks players on sales of officially licensed NFL player product, including jerseys, from March 1, 2023 through February 29, 2024.

Here’s the top 10:

There's a new name at #1 on the #Top50 sales list 💰



Jalen Hurts & former teammate Jason Kelce took the 1 + 2 spots of all officially licensed #NFL products in 2023. Find out who else made significant jumps: https://t.co/nTtZgD35t3. pic.twitter.com/5yqNr8f60X — NFLPA (@NFLPA) June 11, 2024

Hurts took the top spot last year after coming in at No. 5 the year before. Kelce took the No. 2 spot in his final NFL season after he was 17th a year ago.

In addition to Hurts and Kelce, the Eagles had two more players on the top 50 list: DeVonta Smith at No. 17 and A.J. Brown at No. 21. Both of those players got contract extension this past offseason.

Hurts took the top spot as one of 20 quarterbacks to make the top 50 list.

Not only did Kelce take the highest spot ever for a non-QB (the list began in 2014) but he was the only offensive lineman on the list of 50 players. Kelce’s popularity is massive.

According to the NFLPA, the top jersey sales went to Hurts, Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey and Micah Parsons.

