'Give me a couple aspirin.' Tidewater series, times were tense for Altobelli and Rochester

Joe Altobelli knew on the eve of the 1971 Governor’s Cup championship series against Tidewater that the Red Wings’ depleted pitching staff could be problematic, especially against a potent Tides lineup that led the International League in home runs.

Injured ace Roric Harrison was done for the rest of the postseason, and the parent Baltimore Orioles had recalled Dave Boswell when major league rosters expanded to 40 at the start of September, leaving the Wings with an undermanned and overworked rotation for a five-game series with no scheduled days off.

Add to that a Tidewater pitching staff keyed by future major leaguers Jon Matlack, Jim Bibby, Buzz Capra, and Brent Strom which led the IL in team ERA at 3.63 and shutouts with 18 and it was clear the Wings, as good as their own offense was, were going to be tested.

Or, maybe not if you were to believe Don Baylor.

“I’m not too impressed by their pitching,” Baylor said prior to Game 1 at Silver Stadium. “Bibby is one of the hardest throwers in the league but the other guys – Capra, Strom, (Barry) Raziano – are junkballers. We’re going to get to those guys.”

Game 1: Tides Throw a Big Punch

Baylor’s confidence, though, was unfounded in the opener because everything Altobelli was worried about came to fruition in a 12-1 loss, the most lopsided defeat the Wings suffered all year.

Altobelli was forced to start 37-year-old reliever Orlando Pena, a modern-day opener if you will, and that proved disastrous. The Tides jumped on him for five first-inning runs, and then later in the game reliever Bill Burbach was lit up for six runs in the seventh inning, all the while Matlack was holding Rochester to six hits in a masterful complete game victory.

Rochester's Bobby Grich, left, watches the action from the dugout as the team falls behind early in their game two of the 1971 GovernorÕs Cup championship series against Tidewater Sept. 8, 1971 at Silver Stadium.

“He just didn’t have his good breaking stuff,” Altobelli said of Pena, though he could have added that Pena didn’t really have anything that was very good. “How can you know these things? What day is this, September 7th? I’ll never forget this one as long as I live, but this thing is a long way from over.”

The only positive development was that the Orioles promoted right-hander Wayne Garland to the Wings following his stellar season at Double-A Dallas-Fort Worth where he’d gone 19-5 with a 1.70 ERA. Upon hearing that news, Altobelli set his rotation for the rest of the series with Fred Beene, Garland, Bill Kirkpatrick and George Manz.

Game 2: Clutch comeback

As he sat in the quiet clubhouse following Game 1, Richie Coggins intoned, “We gotta win tomorrow night.”

Down just one game, it wasn’t do or die for the Wings, but there was also the specter of having to play the final three games in Norfolk, Virginia where they had won just three of 10 during the regular season.

Fans celebrate after Rochester's Sam Parrilla scored the game winning run in the fifth inning in their game two of the 1971 GovernorÕs Cup championship series against Tidewater Sept. 8, 1971 at Silver Stadium. The Wings won the game 5-4, and evened the series at 1 win each.

“We seem to be jinxed when we play in Tidewater,” said Terry Crowley. “It’s a tough place to hit. It’s a big park and the air always seems heavy. The ball doesn’t carry well. I don’t understand how they led the league in home runs.”

So yeah, winning Game 2 was imperative, but when the Wings fell behind 4-0 in the top of the fourth, the Silver Stadium crowd of 7,065 was collectively wondering if this golden season was going splat.

Not so fast. As they seemed to do whenever they were challenged, the Wings responded in a big way and roared back to win 5-4.

First, there was a two-run rally in the bottom of the fourth against Strom when Bobby Grich doubled, Baylor tripled and Jim Hutto singled. Then in the fifth, Tidewater’s defense experienced a colossal meltdown and the result was three runs courtesy of Sam Parrilla’s single that turned into a Little League home run.

The uprising began when Coggins blooped a double that fell between three Tidewater defenders. Baylor walked with two outs, and Parrilla – mired in a postseason slump with a .135 average – hit a liner to center that caromed off the glove of Mike Jorgensen. Coggins scored, and when Jorgensen threw errantly to third, Baylor was able to scamper home with the tying run.

Parrilla kept running while all this was happening and was on his way to third when Tides third baseman Curt Brown tracked down the loose ball in foul territory and tried to nail Baylor at the plate. When Brown’s throw wound up at the backstop, Parrilla chugged all the way home to score the third run, the one that won the game.

“I really think we’ll get ‘em now,” said Don Fazio.

Game 3: Garland was great

Had you seen Garland pitch in Game 3 against the Tides, you never would have believed that he would go on to such an underwhelming major league career. In his Triple-A debut, Garland lasted 8 2/3 innings and kept the Wings in the game long enough for them to eventually pull out a 2-1 victory on Johnny Oates’ sacrifice fly in the 11th inning.

By then Mickey Scott had taken over on the mound, and following a performance that saw Garland allow one run on six hits and five walks with seven strikeouts, Scott retired all seven men he faced to gain credit for the win.

Red Wings players sign autographs before their game two of the 1971 GovernorÕs Cup championship series against Tidewater Sept. 8, 1971 at Silver Stadium.

“Don’t ask me what I thought of Garland. You saw him pitch,” a thrilled Altobelli said. “He might have been getting a little tired and we’ve got some mighty good arms in the bullpen so that’s why I took him out.”

The only run he allowed came in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Jorgensen. On the other side, Capra was just as good for the Tides as he pitched nine innings and gave up just four hits and three walks while striking out 10. The only run he yielded came in the second when Mike Ferraro walked and eventually scored on an error.

Eight scoreless innings followed before Oates’ fly ball into the left field corner chased home Crowley with the winning run.

“I got throwing pretty good from the sixth inning on,” said Garland. “Until then I didn’t have real good stuff and I guess I was a little nervous.”

Garland would spend most of the next two seasons pitching in Rochester before the Orioles gave him his first real chance in 1974. And then Garland became one of the first big-money baseball free agents when he parlayed a 20-win season in 1976 with the Orioles into what, at the time, was a rich 10-year, $2.3 million contract with the Indians.

That’s right, the decimal is in the right place. In those early days of free agency, Garland’s deal was a whopper, the third-highest in baseball behind only the contracts signed by Catfish Hunter and Reggie Jackson with the Yankees.

“My father-in-law said I wasn’t worth that much, and he was right,” Garland told the Cleveland Plain-Dealer years later. “No pitcher is worth that based on one season. But if they offer it to you, naturally you’re going to take it.”

Garland went on to lose an American League-high 19 games in 1977 for Cleveland, was beset by injuries thereafter, and retired after the 1981 season with a career major league record of 55-66.

Game 4: Wings bats silenced

For the third time in four games the IL’s best hitting team had a rough night at the plate and the Wings dropped a 4-2 decision which evened the series at two games apiece. Through four games, the Wings had scored only 10 runs, two fewer than Tidewater tallied in the first game.

The Wings managed only eight hits while striking out a very 2021-like 13 times against two Tidewater pitchers and their only runs came via a Grich homer in the sixth and an RBI triple by Ferraro in the eighth that tied the score at 2-2.

Rochester's Rich Coggins pops up during game one of their 1971 GovernorÕs Cup championship series against Tidewater at Silver Stadium on Sept. 7, 1971.

However, the Tides answered with a winning two-run rally in the bottom of the eighth off relievers Ray Miller and Scott.

“It’s too late now to start hanging our heads,” said Altobelli. “We’ve come back before and we can do it again.”

It wasn’t going to be easy as Tidewater would be sending Matlack out for the deciding game and the future New York Mets star, who would start three games in the 1973 World Series against Oakland, reminded everyone that he’d never lost to the Wings.

Game 5: Long wait pays off

The series went into hibernation for two days thanks to steady rain in Tidewater which gave Wings fans more time to stay abreast on the scene that was unfolding in Wyoming County where inmates had seized control of the Attica federal prison.

The revolt began on Sept. 9 and on the fifth day, the day the Wings and Tides resumed play, it came to a bloody end with 43 people dead – 10 prison employees and 33 inmates. It shook all of western New York and made what was happening down in Tidewater seem pretty inconsequential.

Rochester's Sam Parrilla slides safely home with the game winning run in the fifth inning in their game two of the 1971 GovernorÕs Cup championship series against Tidewater Sept. 8, 1971 at Silver Stadium.

The Wings won 8-5 to clinch the series, giving Rochester its first championship since 1964, its 15th dating back to 1899, its ninth since 1929 when the franchise became known as the Red Wings, and its sixth IL Governor’s Cup.

Rochester jumped on Matlack for three runs in the first three innings, two coming on a home run by Parrilla. Crowley hit a two-run homer in the sixth that gave the Wings a 5-1 lead, and after Tidewater responded with three runs, Grich hit a solo shot in the seventh to make it 6-4. Finally, Parrilla put the game away in the ninth with another two-run blast.

“Give me a couple aspirin,” Altobelli said after the tense game. “Why can’t we ever have a laugher?’”

It was quite a night for Parrilla who had joined the team along with Hutto prior to the season via a trade from the Phillies that sent popular Roger Freed away. Both players faced pressure because in 1970 Freed had driven in 130 runs and was the IL’s MVP.

“This is the most important thing I’ve ever done in baseball,” said Parrilla, who had also made two outstanding outfield catches to help the Wings win Game 3. “I never hit two homers which meant more to me and to my ballclub.”

Now it was back home where the entire Junior World Series would be contested at Silver Stadium. Denver, the American Association champion, shared its stadium with the NFL’s Denver Broncos who had first dibs.

After he had been lifted following the fifth inning, the last he would ever pitch in the minor leagues, Matlack went up to the press box to watch the rest of the game and he said, “It won’t make any difference who wins this one. Either one will polish off Denver."

Sal Maiorana can be reached at maiorana@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @salmaiorana.

