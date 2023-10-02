Couple take 51 cruises because 'it's cheaper than a retirement home'
Couple take 51 cruises because 'it's cheaper than a retirement home'A Current Affair, 9Now
Couple take 51 cruises because 'it's cheaper than a retirement home'A Current Affair, 9Now
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The conference doesn't have many playoff contenders this season.
Travis Kelce was already a football star, but after being linked to Taylor Swift, now he’s in an entirely different orbit.
For the vast majority of NBA teams, Monday marks media day and the start of training camp for the 2023-24 season. Here's refresher course — the 16 things you need to know in the preseason.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
The Chiefs took a big lead early, and then it turned into a close game.
Vincent Goodwill breaks down the trade that sent Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics over the weekend, discusses the end of superstar free agency and the myth of player empowerment, and is then joined by Jake Fischer to discuss level 4 of our NBA Levels project.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant reaction to every game from the Sunday slate as Week 4 of the NFL season comes to a close. The Buffalo Bills made a strong case for topping the power rankings with a big win over the Miami Dolphins, the Cincinnati Bengals are teetering on the edge of collapse, the New York Jets gave it their all on Sunday Night Football and still came up short and the hosts are officially out on Mac Jones and possibly Bill Belichick. The duo talk through the rest of the slate game-by-game before wrapping things up with a preview of Monday night's matchup: the New York Giants at home against the Seattle Seahawks.
Only 12 teams can make the postseason. But some teams' playoff misses are worse than others'
With the AL West coming down to Game 162, the Rangers surrendered a division they led most of the year to the seemingly inevitable Astros.
Yahoo Sports' baseball writers offer their playoff predictions, from the wild-card winners to the World Series champions.
The Cowboys had a nice fake designed for the Patriots.
Jones had 25 points, 15 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and the final steal that mattered the most to ensure a meeting of the appointed super-teams. It’s a massive stat line showcasing Jones’ importance to this team of five All-Stars.
The Patriots can't have much confidence in Mac Jones.
Joey Votto apologized to fans on social media after the ejection in what might've been his final game in the league.
The Cowboys need a win after getting upset by the Cardinals in Week 3.
McCaffrey's among the 49ers greats just 18 games into his career in San Francisco.
Even Maxx Crosby seemed to think this hit on Justin Herbert came way too late.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 4.
Wakefield's 19-year MLB career included 17 years with the Red Sox and two with the Pirates.