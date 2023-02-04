A couple 49ers fined for actions vs. Eagles in NFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

PHOENIX — Trent Williams and Dre Greenlaw, two of the 49ers best players, were fined by the NFL for their antics in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game, NFL Media reported.

Late in the Eagles’ 31-7 win to advance to Super Bowl LVII, both Williams and Greenlaw let their frustrations get the best of them.

Williams, 34, was kicked out of the game when he threw Eagles safety K’Von Wallace in the fourth quarter during a scrum as the game got chippy. Williams was fined $12,731 by the NFL.

Wallace was also ejected for essentially getting tossed by Williams and was not fined.

Wallace had to watch the remainder of the championship game from the Eagles’ locker room but emerged through the tunnel to celebrate after its conclusion. He was still in full uniform but wore a big chain and pendant around his neck.

Greenlaw, 25, was fined after drawing an unnecessary roughness call earlier in the fourth quarter. He kept punching at the football even after the play ended. You’re obviously allowed to punch at the football but what he did was certainly unnecessary and it was certainly rough. The NFL fined Greenlaw $10,430 for that move.

NFL Media also reported that Brandon Graham was fined $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct from the conference title game. There was no penalty called on Graham on the field.

