County's Sheaf suffers 'significant' muscle injury

Ross County have been dealt a blow with midfielder Max Sheaf suffering a "pretty significant" muscle injury, manager Don Cowie confirms.

The 24-year-old has featured 19 times in his debut season for County, having signed last summer.

But the former Hull City midfielder is a doubt for the remainder of the campaign after picking up a serious injury last week.

Cowie will be boosted, however, by the return of left-back Josh Reid for Saturday's trip to Livingston.

The County boss is challenging his side, who have only won one league game on the road this season, to improve their away form.

Victory in West Lothian would confirm Livingston's relegation and potentially move Cowie's side out of the relegation play-off place.

"It's about consistency," Cowie said. "We need to do better away from home and we're looking to do that this week."

"Every time you play Livingston it's a challenge. It's not quite gone for them this season, but they'll still give everything to stay in this league.

"We have to be ready and prepared for that."