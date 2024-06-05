County youth enjoy DCYR Club running clinic

Jun. 5—GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Youth Running Club hosted the 12th annual running clinic May 28-31. The turnout was large as 94 youth from around the county participated in the clinic.

Campers participated in a variety of running games, dynamic stretches and warm-ups led by more than 25 volunteers of local high school runners, college athletes and area coaches during the clinic.

The young runners, grades 2-8, also received mini lessons in running from community members and successful runners and coaches from around the state of Indiana.

The motto for the 2024 clinic was "Go for the G.O.L.D.!" Each letter of G.O.L.D. represented the topic for each day. Tuesday began with the letter G which stood for "Getting" ready or "Gearing" up to run by preparing mentally as well as physically by wearing the correct running attire, warming up and stretching properly, and building up miles gradually.

Wednesday, the topic was about being "Optimistic" with the letter O. In running, just as in life, it is important to be optimistic and focus on the good things to get you through the obstacles you face.

Thursday was dedicated to the letter L for "Lessons" in running and how to approach competitions through pacing and racing strategies as well as eating and drinking the right foods and drinks before and after running.

The last day of the clinic, Friday, the youth competed in a one-mile race and went for the G.O.L.D. with "Determination." Some of the speakers to emphasize these important points included former Franklin College Coach Paul Sargent, IUPUC's Coach Tim Hoerflinger, former Marian University eunner Cathy (Newhart) Niese, DCMH Nutritionist Melissa Yake and Greensburg high school cross country seniors Tiffani Gramman and Chase Tekulve.

At the conclusion of the clinic, the DCYRC members participated in a mile race in their specific age groups. The top three girls and top three boys in each age group earned gold, silver and bronze medals for their performances. All the participants received DCYRC water bottles, backpacks and certificates at the end of the week for their successful completion of the clinic.

The Decatur County Youth Running Club thanks the sponsors for supporting the event: Ag Productions, Buy Right Auto, Dr. Andrew Poltrack, Phase Financial, S & B Driving School, Water-Tek and Weigel Family Eye Care.

