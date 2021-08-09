County wants inventory of Expo Center items

James Beaty, McAlester News-Capital, Okla.
·4 min read

Aug. 9—Pittsburg County commissioners are sending a letter to the city of McAlester regarding the Expo Center and items the city is removing from the facility.

The city is in the process of moving out of the Expo Center in the wake of action county commissioners took in June to terminate the city's 2001 30-year lease on the Expo Center and some adjoining property.

City employees have been removing items, which the city has identified as not attached to the Expo Center, working to meet an Aug. 15 deadline county commissioners gave the city to vacate the building.

County Commission Chairman/ District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman signed the latest letter to the city, designated to the attention of City Manager Pete Stasiak.

"I wrote a letter to Pete asking for an inventory and why they think the city should be taking what they're taking," Selman said during the commissioners' Monday meeting at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.

The letter states:

"With the deadline quickly approaching for the transfer of the Expo Center back to Pittsburg County, the Board of County Commissioners, Pittsburg County, is requesting a copy of the inventory for all items located at the Expo Center.

"Pittsburg County would also like to know what items are being removed by the city of McAlester and the basis behind their removal," the letter continues.

"We remain committed to a smooth transition between the city of McAlester and Pittsburg County," the letters concludes.

District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith and District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers joined Selman in approving the letter.

Selman said he heard unverified reports the city is removing the attached benches inside the Expo Center and the portable floor used for basketball games.

Stasiak previously told the News-Capital and reiterated Monday the city is not removing the attached bleachers, which are used for everything from basketball games to concerts, from the Expo Center. The city is removing the portable basketball floor, he said, on the basis that "It's not attached to anything and is removable."

Reacting to the commissioners' vote to end him a letter, Stasiak said "It would be nice if they would bring the letter to me.

"We've cooperated all along," Stasiak said. "I don't have any problems supplying them with a list of things being removed."

Smith said he had huge concerns, including concerns about the condition of the Expo Center, such as "heat, air and water, that sort of thing." He said commissioners' won't be certain about the building's condition "until we take it over and get a full-blown look."

Referring to the city, Rogers said "They said we could use their chairs and stuff."

Rogers said an inventory from the city regarding the Expo Center would be helpful.

"It's hard for us to know what's theirs and what's ours," Rogers said. He said the county has inventory sheets for its equipment and the commissioners would like to see an inventory sheet for what the city has in the Expo Center. Rogers said he's talked with a few of the people who have upcoming events already scheduled at the Expo Center after the county takes over the operations.

Meanwhile, Stasiak plans to present an inventory of items at the Expo Center Center along with a recommendation they be declared surplus, to the McAlester City Council during the council's Tuesday night meeting at City Hall.

He confirmed the inventory surplus city property he intends to present to city councilors Tuesday night is all from the Expo Center.

If the commissioners want to hear a firsthand presentation, they could come to the city council meeting, he said.

What will the city do with the surplus items being removed from the Expo Center?

"Once the city declares it surplus, we will put it up for bid," Stasiak said. He said the items will be put up for sale at a public auction, and the commissioners are welcome to participate.

Stasiak said the city, which did not resist the contract termination the county commissioners issued for the Expo Center, remains committed to cooperation.

"Anything they need going forward, we're available to help them," said Stasiak. "We want to make sure the commissioners and the Expo Center are extremely successful."

Stasiak maintained the city is not fighting with the county commissioners over the Expo Center.

"There is no fight," said Stasiak. "We're wanting to make things successful and improve the community. That's all we care about."

Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government said on Monday it will review files relevant to the Sept. 11 attacks after victims' families asked President Joe Biden to skip memorials unless he declassified documents they contend will show Saudi Arabian leaders supported the attacks. "My administration is committed to ensuring the maximum degree of transparency under the law," Biden said in a statement. Family members of victims of the attacks on New York and Washington, which killed nearly 3,000 people, made the appeal to Biden in a letter https://www.reuters.com/world/us/911-families-tell-biden-skip-memorial-if-he-does-not-declassify-files-2021-08-06 released on Friday as the 20th anniversary nears.