County will be 'too strong' for Raith

Ross County will be "better prepared" for the Premiership play-off final compared to last season, says former Staggies defender Richard Foster.

The Dingwall side squeezed past Partick Thistle this time last year, finding themselves 3-0 down with fewer than 20 minutes to go in the second leg before a rousing comeback.

With Don Cowie's men set to face Raith Rovers in Thursday's first leg at Stark's Park, Foster believes County will be "too strong" for the Championship runners-up.

"I think they came down to Firhill last year and probably thought this won't be that difficult," he told BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"'We'll kind of ease through this game and then we'll win it at home.'

"I know that's how it panned out, but they got a real scare and up until about 20 minutes to go where there were three goals down.

"When they go to Kirkcaldy to play Raith, I think they'll be better prepared and know what to expect a bit more.

"Despite the disappointment of being in the 11th place, I still feel Ross County will be too strong for Raith Rovers, having watched Raith this season and also watched them just there against Thistle.

"That's no disrespect to Raith. I think they've had a really, really good strong season.

"The manager's got them playing really good football, but I just think the Premiership side, the goals that Ross County have got on their team, I think will see them through the play-offs."