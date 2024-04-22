County teams battle in Ray Webker Classic

Apr. 22—Good pitching and some timely hitting was key for the Pymatuning Valley baseball team Saturday during the Ray Webker Classic in Conneaut.

The Lakers rode a shutout by Max Smith for a 4-0 win over the Spartans in their first game, then came up with two runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh for an 8-6 win over Edgewood.

"We definitely played our best all-around games," coach Neil Croston said of the two wins. "We threw strikes, we had no errors in either game and we had timely hitting."

The doubleheader sweep picked PV up after letting a pair of one-run losses — one to Maplewood and one to Mathews — get away in earlier games.

"We had leads, but we failed to add on," Croston said of the Northeastern Athletic Conference contests. "This weekend was the opposite. We kept on adding on."

Against Edgewood, PV trailed 5-3 going into the fifth, but a key hit by Landon Paul, along with a three-hit day from Ty Vickery sparked the Lakers comeback.

"Every game, we've had guys step up," Croston said. "We're not just counting on one guy to deliver. The top of our order with Vickery, Ryan Croston and Drake Haines, those guys have been pretty consistent all year."

The two wins pushed the Lakers to 5-4. They are scheduled to play at Lakeside today.

Edgewood rebounded after the PV loss to secure a 14-13 win over Harvey. Leading 7-6, the Raiders scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning.

But the Warriors tallied eight in the home half of the frame to earn the win.

Alex Sperduto led Edgewood (3-7) with three hits, including a homer, three RBIs and three runs scored. Aiden Hernandez and Logan Kray each added doubles.

Conneaut, after the loss to PV, came back to pick up an 11-1 five-inning win over Harvey.

Lincoln Wade held the Red Raiders without a hit while walking one and striking out seven.

Offensively, Bryce Spurlin had two hits and Wade, Thaddeus Huya and Dylan Philip each drove in a pair or runs

Coach Bill Lipps said his team was able to execute the basic fundamentals that he and his staff have been preaching all spring.

"Throw strikes, play catch and put the ball in play," Lipps said. "We were able to do that Saturday."

Wade had only thrown three innings this season due mostly to cancellations and postponements of games.

The Spartans are supposed to play five games this week.

"He's definitely going to get a start this week if we can get them in," Lipps said of Wade. "He threw well and our defense did a nice job behind him."

Conneaut is 2-8 on the season after the split on Saturday. They're scheduled to host Edgewood Tuesday, then at Edgewood on Wednesday.

This was the third year of the Webker Classic, which was brought about by Lipps and Edgewood Athletic Administrator Steve Kray to honor the legacy of Ray Webker, who was a tremendous friend to the local baseball community.

"Ray meant a lot to us," Lipps said. "To be able to do it where we play two games at our field and two over at Edgewood is nice. I was glad to have PV in it, Ray lived in Andover and he coached with [the late] Steve Urchek at PV. To have his family members come and be a part of it also, it's nice."