County teams advance to semifinals

May 7—Lauderdale County's student athletes are representing their schools well as multiple baseball and softball teams advance to the semifinal round of the playoffs.

In baseball, the Clarkdale Bulldogs snagged a win in game three of the series against Pisgah Monday evening after splitting two earlier games with a May 2 win, 8-2, and a May 4 loss, 5-6.

The Bulldogs will face St. Andrews Episcopal in the semifinal round in District 2A play.

Southeast Lauderdale also secured its place in the semifinals for District 3A after defeating St. Patrick in Friday and Saturday games. The Tigers are set to face West Marion next with the first game set to begin at 7 p.m. Friday, May 10, at home.

At West Lauderdale, the Knights journey through postseason play was cut short Tuesday after they fell 2-3 on the road for their second loss against the South Pontotoc Cougars.

In softball, the Lady Knights are set to face Itawamba Agricultural in the semifinal round of playoffs after defeating Kosciusko in Friday and Monday games. The first game of the series is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 9, in Fulton.

Clarkdale is also moving into the softball semifinal round following a second win against Puckett Monday night at home. The Lady Bulldogs will face Pisgah at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at home.

