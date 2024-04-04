COUNTY SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT: Neal's walk-off completes comeback, lifts Holly Pond past Vinemont; Fairview, Good Hope also advance

Apr. 1—VINEMONT — Molly Neal delivered a walk-off double to propel Holly Pond past Vinemont 17-16 in eight innings on Monday.

The clutch knock completed a massive comeback by the Broncos, who with just five outs remaining trailed 15-5 in the first round of this year's Cullman County Softball Tournament.

Holly Pond, though, notched eight runs in the sixth inning, two in the seventh and two more in the eighth to punch its ticket to the semifinals, where it'll meet Fairview (15-0 winners over Hanceville) on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Good Hope knocked off Cold Springs 10-6 in the other opening-round matchup and will play top-seeded West Point at 2 p.m. as well.

The championship is slated for Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Vinemont Sports Complex.

See capsules from Monday's games below as well as other local roundup.

------

Cullman County Softball Tournament

Fairview 15, Hanceville 0

Ayda Payne: 3-for-3, 4 RBIs

Ayda Payne: 3 IP, H, 6 K

Emily Benson: 2-for-2, RBI

Addison Phillips: 2-for-2, RBI

Ralie Gaines: 2 RBIs

------

Good Hope 10, Cold Springs 6

Molly Johnson: 3-for-4, 3 RBIs

Natalie Miller: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Campbell Koch: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Haley Lay: 2-for-3, RBI

Lizzy Steed: 2-for-4, RBI

Molly Benefield: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 12 K

------

Holly Pond 17, Vinemont 16

Maycie Black: 4-for-6, 2 RBIs

Lauryn Hoffman: 3-for-6, RBI

Alaina Folds: 3-for-5

Libby Stallings: 2-for-5, 4 RBIs

Alivia Farr: 2-for-5, 3 RBIs

Maggie Nail: 2-for-5, 2 RBIs

Arleigh Thomason: 3-for-4, 2 RBIs

Katelyn Evans: 2-for-3 (HR), 5 RBIs

Callie Millwood: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Haley Millwood: 2-for-4, RBI

Emma Dortch: 2-for-4, RBI