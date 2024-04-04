COUNTY SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT: Neal's walk-off completes comeback, lifts Holly Pond past Vinemont; Fairview, Good Hope also advance
Apr. 1—VINEMONT — Molly Neal delivered a walk-off double to propel Holly Pond past Vinemont 17-16 in eight innings on Monday.
The clutch knock completed a massive comeback by the Broncos, who with just five outs remaining trailed 15-5 in the first round of this year's Cullman County Softball Tournament.
Holly Pond, though, notched eight runs in the sixth inning, two in the seventh and two more in the eighth to punch its ticket to the semifinals, where it'll meet Fairview (15-0 winners over Hanceville) on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Good Hope knocked off Cold Springs 10-6 in the other opening-round matchup and will play top-seeded West Point at 2 p.m. as well.
The championship is slated for Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Vinemont Sports Complex.
See capsules from Monday's games below as well as other local roundup.
------
Cullman County Softball Tournament
Fairview 15, Hanceville 0
Ayda Payne: 3-for-3, 4 RBIs
Ayda Payne: 3 IP, H, 6 K
Emily Benson: 2-for-2, RBI
Addison Phillips: 2-for-2, RBI
Ralie Gaines: 2 RBIs
------
Good Hope 10, Cold Springs 6
Molly Johnson: 3-for-4, 3 RBIs
Natalie Miller: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Campbell Koch: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
Haley Lay: 2-for-3, RBI
Lizzy Steed: 2-for-4, RBI
Molly Benefield: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 12 K
------
Holly Pond 17, Vinemont 16
Maycie Black: 4-for-6, 2 RBIs
Lauryn Hoffman: 3-for-6, RBI
Alaina Folds: 3-for-5
Libby Stallings: 2-for-5, 4 RBIs
Alivia Farr: 2-for-5, 3 RBIs
Maggie Nail: 2-for-5, 2 RBIs
Arleigh Thomason: 3-for-4, 2 RBIs
Katelyn Evans: 2-for-3 (HR), 5 RBIs
Callie Millwood: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
Haley Millwood: 2-for-4, RBI
Emma Dortch: 2-for-4, RBI