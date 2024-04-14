County set xG record in win over Rangers

Ross County's xG value of 2.96 in their historic win over Rangers is by far the highest any team have had against the Ibrox side this season.

Celtic put up 1.96 last weekend in the 3-3 derby draw, and Aberdeen's xG was 1.62 in their 3-1 win at Ibrox back in September.

It's also the most xG Rangers have conceded in a single game since Opta started collecting Scottish Premiership data in 2019-20.