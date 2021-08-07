County secures leases for radio project, plans to build third tower

Aug. 7—Daviess Fiscal Court has secured lease contracts to place communications equipment on towers in its plan to upgrade the county's outdated radio system for sheriff's deputies and first responders.

County project manager Jordan Johnson said the lease agreements are with VB-S1 Assets LLC and Tillman Infrastructure LLC to rent tower space to place equipment for the new communications system.

Fiscal Court will also contract to build a third tower to hold system equipment on the county's west side at the county landfill.

"The (tower) leases have been approved, and we have a start date of Jan. 1" for the new system to be online, Johnson said Friday.

The system expected to be ready to go online "likely at or before that date," Johnson said.

In 2019, county commissioners approved building a digital radio system, at an approximate cost of $6.46 million, to replace the outdated VHF radio system used by deputies and firefighters.

The current radio system runs on outdated and obsolete equipment.

Responders have reported communication problems, such as not being able to reach the dispatch center or hear transmissions when they are using portable radios.

The new system requires 97% outdoor coverage for a responder on his or her in-vehicle radio, and 95% outdoor coverage for responders on portable radios.

The new P25 digital communications system is being built by Motorola.

On Thursday, commissioners entered into a contract with VB-S1 to rent space for radio system equipment in southern Daviess County at a monthly rate of $1,500. The county also entered into a lease agreement with Tillman to rent space on a tower in eastern Daviess County at a rate of $1,300 monthly.

Both agreements are for five years, with options to renew every five years for up to 25 years. Johnson told commissioners Thursday the estimated cost of the VB-S1 contract over 20 years is $437,352. The cost of the Tillman contact is $379,000 over 20 years.

In the western end of the county, Fiscal Court will contract to build its own equipment tower at the Daviess County landfill.

At Thursday's Fiscal Court meeting, Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said county officials could not reach an agreement with any existing tower owners.

The estimated cost of a building the tower is $525,000, Johnson said. The cost to rent space on a tower would have been "more than double" the cost of building, Johnson said.

"I think, within two-three weeks, we will have the bid and RFP (request for proposals) documents finalized," Johnson said.

The landfill site is an improvement over the existing towers the county considered, Johnson said. "It has several points on it that were higher than any other points we were looking at in the west," Johnson said.

Once the system is online, the county's consultant, Trott Communications, will do tests to make sure the system provides the coverage required by the contract.

"There's a contractual obligation by Motorola to meet that coverage," Johnson said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

