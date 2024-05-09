County sectional final softball games postponed

May 9—Four Ashtabula County softball teams were supposed to play sectional final games on Thursday.

But the teams will have to wait at least another day due to inclement weather.

Edgewood, Geneva and Jefferson are competing in Division II, and PV is in D-III.

The Warriors at West Branch, Eagles at Canfield and Lakers home to Rootstown have all been rescheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday.

The Falcons at Mogadore Field game has been rescheduled for noon on Saturday.

Winners of the sectional final games will reach the district tournament next week.

On Wednesday, Grand Valley earned its first sectional title in 26 years with a 19-6 win over Elyria Open Door Christian. The Mustangs are scheduled to play Mogadore at 2 p.m. on Monday at Dalton in a D-IV district semifinal game.