County and Rovers meet again in League Cup group stage

Raith Rovers have been handed the chance of revenge over Scottish Premiership Play-off final victors Ross County following the League Cup group stage draw.

County retained their top-tier status to consign Rovers to another season in the Championship, but the two have been paired together in Group H along with Hamilton Academical, Stirling Albion and Stranraer.

Lowland League champions East Kilbride, Highland counterparts Buckie Thistle and runners-up Brechin City joined 37 Scottish Professional Football League clubs in the draw for the competition currently known as the Premier Sports Cup.

The eight group winners and three best runners-up will join European entrants Celtic, holders Rangers, Heart of Midlothian, Kilmarnock and St Mirren in the last 16 on the weekend of 17/18 August, with the final played at Hampden Park on Sunday, 15 December.

Aberdeen, who lost last season's final, are in the same group as Airdrieonians, Queen of the South, Dumbarton and East Kilbride.

Four league champions are paired together in Group B beside Ayr United - Dundee United won the Championship, Falkirk were dominant in League 1, neighbours Stenhousemuir's League 2 success was their first-ever title, while Buckie Thistle won the Highland League on goal difference.

The two clubs relegated from the Championship, Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Arbroath, are in the same group as top-flight Dundee, League 1 rivals Annan Athletic and fourth-tier Bonnyrigg Rose.

Following their relegation from the Premiership, Livingston are in the only group without a top-tier side along with Dunfermline Athletic, Cove Rangers, The Spartans and Forfar Athletic.

Having steered Clyde to safety at the bottom of League 2, manager Ian McCall faces former club Partick Thistle along with Premiership side Motherwell, Montrose and Edinburgh City.

Top-flight Hibernian will have a first-ever meeting with League 1 side Kelty Hearts and are joined in their group with Queen's Park, Peterhead and Elgin City.

Remaining Premiership side St Johnstone are matched with Greenock Morton, Alloa Athletic, East Fife and Brechin.

Premier Sports Cup groups in full

Group A - Aberdeen, Airdrieonians, Queen of the South, Dumbarton, East Kilbride

Group B - Dundee United, Ayr United, Falkirk, Stenhousemuir, Buckie Thistle

Group C - Hibernian, Queen's Park, Kelty Hearts, Peterhead, Elgin City

Group D - Dundee, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Arbroath, Annan Athletic, Bonnyrigg Rose

Group E - Livingston, Dunfermline Athletic, Cove Rangers, The Spartans, Forfar Athletic

Group F - St Johnstone, Greenock Morton, Alloa Athletic, East Fife, Brechin City

Group G - Motherwell, Partick Thistle, Montrose, Edinburgh City, Clyde

Group H - Ross County, Raith Rovers, Hamilton Academical, Stirling Albion, Stranraer

Premier Sports Cup dates

Group stage - Weekend of 13/14 July, midweek 16/17 July, weekend 20/21 July, midweek 23/24 July 23/24, weekend 27/28 July.

Second round - Weekend 17/18 August.

Quarter-finals - Weekend 21/22 September.

Semi-finals - Weekend 2/3 November.

Final - Sunday, 15 December.