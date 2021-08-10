County renews agreements for Bigfork's Sliter Park

Aug. 10—The Flathead County commissioners have signed two agreements that will keep the Everit L. Sliter Memorial Park in downtown Bigfork operating as one of the community's premier parks.

PacifiCorp, a power utility, owns the property on which Sliter Park is located — 291 Bridge St. — and has leased the land to Flathead County for 40 years, with the latest lease agreement expiring July 31. The commissioners unanimously approved a five-year lease option through 2026, with the county paying the company $250 per year.

The commissioners also approved another one-year agreement with the Community Foundation for a Better Bigfork, which contributes $3,500 to the county for maintenance, repair and other costs associated with operating Sliter Park, such as water, sewer, electricity and liability insurance.

According to the foundation's president, Paul Mutascio, the foundation spends another $7,000 annually to hire an independent contractor who picks up trash, restocks the bathrooms and keeps the facility looking nice.

The foundation funding has played a crucial role in retaining Sliter Park as a county park. The county Parks and Recreation Department periodically had considered canceling its lease with PacifiCorp "due to deficit spending associated with maintenance, repair and other costs outpacing Sliter Park's income," according to the official agreement between the county and foundation.

While the foundation financially supports the park, the county Parks and Recreation Department retains "all autonomy and/or control over Sliter Park associated with maintenance, improvement, management or any other duty/privilege not explicitly delegated to the Community Foundation for a Better Bigfork," the agreement states.

Sliter Park is heavily used, especially during the summer months, and is the site of the popular Riverbend Concert Series each year.

