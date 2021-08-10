County renews agreements for Bigfork's Sliter Park

Lynnette Hintze, Daily Inter Lake, Kalispell, Mont.
·2 min read

Aug. 10—The Flathead County commissioners have signed two agreements that will keep the Everit L. Sliter Memorial Park in downtown Bigfork operating as one of the community's premier parks.

PacifiCorp, a power utility, owns the property on which Sliter Park is located — 291 Bridge St. — and has leased the land to Flathead County for 40 years, with the latest lease agreement expiring July 31. The commissioners unanimously approved a five-year lease option through 2026, with the county paying the company $250 per year.

The commissioners also approved another one-year agreement with the Community Foundation for a Better Bigfork, which contributes $3,500 to the county for maintenance, repair and other costs associated with operating Sliter Park, such as water, sewer, electricity and liability insurance.

According to the foundation's president, Paul Mutascio, the foundation spends another $7,000 annually to hire an independent contractor who picks up trash, restocks the bathrooms and keeps the facility looking nice.

The foundation funding has played a crucial role in retaining Sliter Park as a county park. The county Parks and Recreation Department periodically had considered canceling its lease with PacifiCorp "due to deficit spending associated with maintenance, repair and other costs outpacing Sliter Park's income," according to the official agreement between the county and foundation.

While the foundation financially supports the park, the county Parks and Recreation Department retains "all autonomy and/or control over Sliter Park associated with maintenance, improvement, management or any other duty/privilege not explicitly delegated to the Community Foundation for a Better Bigfork," the agreement states.

Sliter Park is heavily used, especially during the summer months, and is the site of the popular Riverbend Concert Series each year.

News editor Lynnette Hintze may be reached at 406-758-4421 or lhintze@dailyinterlake.com.

Recommended Stories

  • Watch: Yellowstone bison rescue calf from attacking wolves

    Guests on a Yellowstone National Park nature tour Saturday witnessed a dramatic predation attempt by wolves on a bison calf that escaped thanks to its larger herd mates.

  • China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home after traveling over 800 miles

    Chinas wandering elephants appear to be heading home after migrating over 800 miles from their nature reserve.

  • If You Live In These States, Look Out for Black Bears

    Black bears are beautiful, majestic, and—let's be honest—completely frightening animals, especially if you happen to encounter one in the wild. While you may typically think of grizzly or brown bears when you think of bear attacks, there are actually exponentially more black bears in North America than brown. The U.S. is home to around 55,000 grizzlies, the majority of which live in Alaska. But according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species, ther

  • China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

    An elephant herd that fascinated locals and people around the world by making a yearlong journey into urbanized southwest China, raiding farms and even a retirement home for food, appears finally to be headed home. Despite their entrance into villages and a close approach to the Yunnan provincial capital of Kunming, no animals or humans have been injured. The 14 Asian elephants of various sizes and ages were guided across the Yuanjiang river in Yunnan on Sunday night and a path is being opened for them to return to the nature reserve where they lived in the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture.

  • Moose suddenly charges hiker filming it on Colorado walk. ‘Example of being too close’

    “This person managed to get behind a tree and the moose hit that.”

  • How to Clean a Hummingbird Feeder in 5 Easy Steps

    A clean feeder ensures the hummingbirds in your garden stay happy and healthy.

  • Plug Power Fueled Up for Rest of FY21

    A societal and cultural shift toward alternative energy has fueled the take-off of several industries over the last few years, from electric vehicles and battery technology to hydrogen fuel cell power sources. Even the current U.S. government has been passing favorable legislature to promote growth for the cleaner and greener energy. Plug Power Inc., (PLUG) falls under this category, and with regulatory support could see considerable upside. (See Plug Power stock charts on TipRanks) Laying out h

  • Africa’s first digital map of its land reveals a surprising fact about its trees

    There are more trees in Africa than initially thought, with the latest FAO study showing there are about 7 billion trees on the continent, not counting the continent’s major woodlands like the Congo rainforest.

  • Colorado Hiker Captures Terrifying Moose Charge On Video

    A giant bull moose very suddenly decided to take a break from foraging to chase a human who got too close.

  • 7 steps you can take now to help avert the worst climate change consequences

    While it is easy to slip into climate despair, there are steps to be taken that, though insufficient to solve the problems posed by climate change, attempt to keep the worst consequences at bay.

  • Here’s what that big climate change report says about food

    Quick disclaimer: if you’re just now waking up, you may want to come back to this article later. Sip your coffee, do some stretching. Meditate, maybe. Give yourself a few minutes before diving into this compendium of largely terrible news. If you’ve already settled into a comfortable state of despair on this Monday, then you’re primed for what I’m about to tell you: the world’s largest-ever climate change report was published today by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), and it

  • Tesla is reportedly requiring masks at a battery factory in Nevada amid a threatened mask mandate from the state government

    Tesla is requiring face masks in a Nevada factory as the spread of the Delta variant causes other car makers and tech companies to make similar moves.

  • What is climate change? A really simple guide

    BBC News looks at what we know and don't know about the Earth's changing climate.

  • This Johnson County city will hire 25 goats to clear off weeds in a popular park

    “The goats love their job,” says their owner. “They hit the ground running and are just out there to pig out.”

  • TIL hiding food from bears is way harder than I thought

    I didn’t grow up in bear country. At least, not really. Black bears in my home state of Missouri faced near-extinction until the mid-2000s; now, the entire state of Missouri houses only about 800 black bears, and bear sightings are still a relative rarity for outdoorsy folk. Given these statistics, I never worried about bears on camping and hiking trips growing up. I crammed half-eaten Chewy bars into my sticky pockets, fell asleep in a haphazardly zipped tent with fingers lightly coated in Chee

  • In hot water: Warmer lakes across Idaho come at a cost for swimmers’ health

    High temperatures – like those we’ve seen this year – contribute to the development of toxic algae blooms.

  • Plug Power: A Sure Winner in the Hydrogen Industry

    The global leader in hydrogen fuel cell system technologies is poised to rebound significantly

  • The Best HEPA Air Purifiers for Smoke, Germs and Viruses

    Here's why people are stocking up on these high-powered purifiers for their coronavirus prevention kits

  • Thousands of fish killed by toxic red tide wash ashore on Florida beaches

    A devastating wastewater dump may have contributed to a deadly algal bloom, residents say Justin Bloom, founder of the Suncoast Waterkeeper. Photograph: Zack Wittman/The Guardian Hundreds of tons of dead marine life have washed ashore and wafted a putrid stench along Florida’s beaches in recent weeks amid a toxic red tide bloom spreading in its waters. Thomas Patarek lives just a half mile away from the waterway. “When I walk my dog in the morning, I can smell the dead fish,” he told the Guardia

  • U.N.: Humans caused 'irreversible' climate change

    Deadly heatwaves, wildfires destroying U.S. towns and Greek and Siberian forests, Greenland's melting ice sheet, Germany's devastating floods: the world is dangerously close to runaway global warming - and it's "unequivocally" caused by humans.That was the dire warning from the U.N. panel on climate change on Monday (August 9). Greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are already high enough to disrupt the climate for decades, if not centuries, warned the report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Unless emissions are drastically reduced, it said, average global temperatures are likely to cross the 1.5-degree Celsius threshold within 20 years.Friederike Otto of the University of Oxford, who co-authored the IPCC report, said global warming is now "irreversible"."And so if we stop warming at 1.5 degrees, then we will also stop many of these extremes from getting worse. And I think that while we are committed to some changes, particularly sea level rise, glacial melt, still to come for many decades, we can slow these changes down and we can stop many of the others from getting worse by urgently and drastically reducing CO2 emissions in the next decade."Drawing on more than 14,000 scientific studies, the report gives us the most comprehensive and detailed picture yet of how climate change is altering the natural world - and what could still be ahead.Describing the report as a "code red for humanity," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged an end to the use of coal and other highly polluting fossil fuels. The 1.1 degree warming already recorded has been enough to unleash catastrophic heatwaves, floods, hurricanes and fires across the globe. Greenpeace's UK executive director, John Sauven, said now scientists have told them what's happening, governments have to stop hitting the snooze button."You know, the rich countries agreed more than ten years ago to put a pot of money together to help developing countries deal with climate change. Ten years later they have still not got that money together. The trust from the developing countries and the rich world is collapsing as a result of that.... When governments know the crisis that we are facing, why are they not acting?"The IPCC report comes just three months before a major U.N. climate conference known as COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.So far nation's pledges have been inadequate, but they will be under pressure to commit to more ambitious action, and substantial financing to go with it.