County quartet in TOTW

[BBC]

After a historic win over Rangers, it's hardly surprising Ross County make up so much of my team of the week.

Simon Murray continued his wonderful season with another goal and boundless energy that kept the Rangers backline busy at all times.

It was the guile of Josh Sims that really stood out, as he scored what proved to be the winner with a close-range finish.

Captain Jack Baldwin was a true warrior at the back, repelling everything the visitors threw at him with an air of assurance.

And Hearts-bound Yan Dhanda showed his talents with a commanding display in the middle of the park, dictating play for Don Cowie's side.